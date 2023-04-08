After learning about the book "To Room 19" from the K-series she had watched, LISA (Bela Padilla) was motivated to write her own book. When Lisa eventually publishes a book, a Korean man KIMGUN HOO (Yoo Min-gon) approaches her at a book signing event to let her know that he is a huge fan of hers. When Gun Hoo is about to return to Korea, he visits Lisa again and invites her to join him to explore the filming locations of her favorite K-dramas. Lisa travels to Korea with Gun Hoo, and the two of them tour Lisa’s favorite places. When Lisa catches a fever as a result of the weather change, Gun Hoo regularly visits her in her rented room. Unexpectedly, Gun Hooreveals that he and Lisa actually know one other and have been dating for six years.
|8 April 2023
|Philippines
|PG
|29 June 2023
|UAE
|18TC