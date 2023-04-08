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Poster of Yung libro sa napanood ko
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Yung libro sa napanood ko
3.5

Yung libro sa napanood ko

, 2023
Yung libro sa napanood ko
Philippines / Drama / 18+
Poster of Yung libro sa napanood ko
3.5

Synopsis

After learning about the book "To Room 19" from the K-series she had watched, LISA (Bela Padilla) was motivated to write her own book. When Lisa eventually publishes a book, a Korean man KIMGUN HOO (Yoo Min-gon) approaches her at a book signing event to let her know that he is a huge fan of hers. When Gun Hoo is about to return to Korea, he visits Lisa again and invites her to join him to explore the filming locations of her favorite K-dramas. Lisa travels to Korea with Gun Hoo, and the two of them tour Lisa’s favorite places. When Lisa catches a fever as a result of the weather change, Gun Hoo regularly visits her in her rented room. Unexpectedly, Gun Hooreveals that he and Lisa actually know one other and have been dating for six years.

Cast

Bela Padilla
Lisa
Yoo Min-gon
Gun Hoo
Lorna Tolentino
Mary
Boboy Garrovillo
Pio
Raul Montesa
Doctor
Tex Ordoñez
OFW
Hasna Cabral
Tanya
Suya Lee
Sang Weon
Sandra Jung
Omma
Boy Abunda
Tito Boy
Writer Bela Padilla
Composer Kean Cipriano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 April 2023
Release date
8 April 2023 Philippines PG
29 June 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $529
Production Viva Films, Whiskey Marmalade
Also known as
Yung libro sa napanood ko

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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