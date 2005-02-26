Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2005
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2005
Site
Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date
26 February 2005
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
6.2
Catwoman
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Surviving Christmas
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
6.1
White Chicks
6.2
Alexander
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Pitof
Catwoman
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Stone
Alexander
Renny Harlin
Exorcist: The Beginning
Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Paul Schrader
Exorcist: The Beginning
Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Renny Harlin
Exorcist: The Beginning
Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Paul Schrader
Exorcist: The Beginning
Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Bob Clark
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Kinen Ayvori Uayans
White Chicks
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
George W. Bush
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Vin Diesel
The Chronicles of Riddick
Envy, Starsky & Hutch, Along Came Polly, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Ben Affleck
Surviving Christmas, Jersey Girl
Ben Affleck
Surviving Christmas, Jersey Girl
Colin Farrell
Alexander
Envy, Starsky & Hutch, Along Came Polly, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Catwoman
Halle Berry accepted her award in person, becoming the first actress to do so. Joined by her manager and co-star Alex Borstein, Berry made a highly self-deprecating speech that the audience responded to with laughter and cheers.
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Duff
A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice
Ashley Olsen
New York Minute
Mary-Kate Olsen
New York Minute
Hilary Duff
A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice
Ashley Olsen
New York Minute
Mary-Kate Olsen
New York Minute
Alexander, Taking Lives
Alexander, Taking Lives
Marlon Wayans
White Chicks
The Wayans Sisters.
Shawn Wayans
White Chicks
The Wayans Sisters.
Marlon Wayans
White Chicks
The Wayans Sisters.
Shawn Wayans
White Chicks
The Wayans Sisters.
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Donald Rumsfeld
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Around the World in 80 Days
Ah-Nuld Schwarzenegger, Around the World in 80 Daze.
Val Kilmer
Alexander
Jon Voight
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Lambert Wilson
Catwoman
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Britney Spears
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Carmen Electra
Starsky & Hutch
Condoleezza Rice
Fahrenheit 9/11
Catwoman
Jersey Girl
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
6.2
Catwoman
John Brancato, Michael Ferris, Theresa Rebeck, John Rogers
Winner
All nominees
6.1
White Chicks
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Xavier Cook, Andrew McElfresh, Michael Anthony Snowden, Shawn Wayans
6.2
Alexander
Oliver Stone, Laeta Kalogridis, Christopher Kyle
5.9
Surviving Christmas
Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia
5.9
Surviving Christmas
Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Gregory Poppen, Steven Paul
6.1
White Chicks
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Xavier Cook, Andrew McElfresh, Michael Anthony Snowden, Shawn Wayans
6.2
Alexander
Oliver Stone, Laeta Kalogridis, Christopher Kyle
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Gregory Poppen, Steven Paul
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
6.1
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Winner
All nominees
6.0
Alien vs. Predator
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
4.9
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
5.7
Exorcist: The Beginning
6.6
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Daze.
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
6.9
Fahrenheit 9/11
Farenheit 9/11
George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice
George W. Bush & EITHER Condoleeza Rice OR His Pet Goat.
Winner
All nominees
6.2
New York Minute
Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen
6.2
Catwoman
, , Benjamin Bratt
Halle Berry & EITHER Benjamin Bratt OR Sharon Stone.
6.9
Jersey Girl
, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck & EITHER Jennifer Lopez OR Liv Tyler.
6.1
White Chicks
Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans
The Wayans Brothers (In or Out of Drag).
6.2
New York Minute
Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen
6.1
White Chicks
Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans
The Wayans Brothers (In or Out of Drag).
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
4.3
Gigli
Winner
All nominees
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Leonard Part 6
Leonard Part 6
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
5.4
The Cat in the Hat
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
3.8
Battlefield Earth
Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
Winner
All nominees
Mommie Dearest
Mommie Dearest
3.6
Swept Away
The Lonely Lady
The Lonely Lady
6.3
Showgirls
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Winner
All nominees
2.3
Glitter
Rhinestone
Rhinestone
Can't Stop the Music
Can't Stop the Music
5.5
Xanadu
3.7
Spice World
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Ah-Nuld Schwarzenegger, with 8 nominations, including 1 for 2004.
Winner
All nominees
Keanu Reeves
With 7 nominations total.
Ryan O'Neal
With 6 nominations total.
With 7 nominations, including 2 for 2004.
Kim Basinger
With 6 nominations total.
Show all nominees
Year
Razzie Awards 2025
Razzie Awards 2024
Razzie Awards 2023
Razzie Awards 2022
Razzie Awards 2021
Razzie Awards 2020
Show all
Razzie Awards 2019
Razzie Awards 2018
Razzie Awards 2017
Razzie Awards 2016
Razzie Awards 2015
Razzie Awards 2014
Razzie Awards 2013
Razzie Awards 2012
Razzie Awards 2011
Razzie Awards 2010
Razzie Awards 2009
Razzie Awards 2008
Razzie Awards 2007
Razzie Awards 2006
Razzie Awards 2005
Razzie Awards 2004
Razzie Awards 2003
Razzie Awards 2002
Razzie Awards 2001
Razzie Awards 2000
Razzie Awards 1999
Razzie Awards 1998
Razzie Awards 1997
Razzie Awards 1996
Razzie Awards 1995
Razzie Awards 1994
Razzie Awards 1993
Razzie Awards 1992
Razzie Awards 1991
Razzie Awards 1990
Razzie Awards 1989
Razzie Awards 1988
Razzie Awards 1987
Razzie Awards 1986
Razzie Awards 1985
Razzie Awards 1984
Razzie Awards 1983
Razzie Awards 1982
Razzie Awards 1981
Nominations
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Show all
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
Razzie Award / So Rotten You Loved It
Razzie Award / Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Razzie Award / Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Razzie Award / Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
Razzie Award / Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst New Star
Razzie Award / Worst New Star of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
Razzie Award / Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Razzie Award / Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D
Razzie Award / Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Razzie Award / Worst Visual Effects
Razzie Award / Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie (All Concept/No Content!)
Razzie Award / Worst Musical Score
Razzie Award / Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Razzie Award / Worst Picture of the Decade
Barry L. Bumstead Award
Redeemer Award
Governor's Award
Worst Career Achievement Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree