Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2005

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2005

Site Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date 26 February 2005
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Catwoman 6.2
Catwoman
Winner
All nominees
Surviving Christmas 5.9
Surviving Christmas
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Alexander 6.2
Alexander
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Pitof
Catwoman
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone
Alexander
Renny Harlin
Renny Harlin
Exorcist: The Beginning Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Paul Schrader
Paul Schrader
Exorcist: The Beginning Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Renny Harlin
Renny Harlin
Exorcist: The Beginning Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Paul Schrader
Paul Schrader
Exorcist: The Beginning Renny Harlin and/or Paul Schrader.
Bob Clark
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Kinen Ayvori Uayans
White Chicks
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
George W. Bush
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
The Chronicles of Riddick
Envy, Starsky & Hutch, Along Came Polly, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Surviving Christmas, Jersey Girl
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Surviving Christmas, Jersey Girl
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Alexander
Envy, Starsky & Hutch, Along Came Polly, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Catwoman Halle Berry accepted her award in person, becoming the first actress to do so. Joined by her manager and co-star Alex Borstein, Berry made a highly self-deprecating speech that the audience responded to with laughter and cheers.
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen
New York Minute
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen
New York Minute
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen
New York Minute
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen
New York Minute
Alexander, Taking Lives
Alexander, Taking Lives
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
White Chicks The Wayans Sisters.
Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans
White Chicks The Wayans Sisters.
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
White Chicks The Wayans Sisters.
Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans
White Chicks The Wayans Sisters.
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Donald Rumsfeld
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Around the World in 80 Days Ah-Nuld Schwarzenegger, Around the World in 80 Daze.
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Alexander
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Catwoman
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Fahrenheit 9/11
Winner
All nominees
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Starsky & Hutch
Condoleezza Rice
Fahrenheit 9/11
Catwoman
Jersey Girl
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Catwoman 6.2
Catwoman
John Brancato, Michael Ferris, Theresa Rebeck, John Rogers
Winner
All nominees
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Xavier Cook, Andrew McElfresh, Michael Anthony Snowden, Shawn Wayans
Alexander 6.2
Alexander
Oliver Stone, Laeta Kalogridis, Christopher Kyle
Surviving Christmas 5.9
Surviving Christmas
Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia
Surviving Christmas 5.9
Surviving Christmas
Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Gregory Poppen, Steven Paul
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Xavier Cook, Andrew McElfresh, Michael Anthony Snowden, Shawn Wayans
Alexander 6.2
Alexander
Oliver Stone, Laeta Kalogridis, Christopher Kyle
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Gregory Poppen, Steven Paul
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 6.1
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Winner
All nominees
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
Alien vs. Predator AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid 4.9
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Exorcist: The Beginning 5.7
Exorcist: The Beginning
Around the World in 80 Days 6.6
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Daze.
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Fahrenheit 9/11 6.9
Fahrenheit 9/11 Farenheit 9/11
George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice George W. Bush & EITHER Condoleeza Rice OR His Pet Goat.
Winner
All nominees
New York Minute 6.2
New York Minute
Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen
Catwoman 6.2
Catwoman
, , Benjamin Bratt Halle Berry & EITHER Benjamin Bratt OR Sharon Stone.
Jersey Girl 6.9
Jersey Girl
, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Ben Affleck & EITHER Jennifer Lopez OR Liv Tyler.
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans The Wayans Brothers (In or Out of Drag).
New York Minute 6.2
New York Minute
Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans The Wayans Brothers (In or Out of Drag).
Razzie Award / Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Gigli 4.3
Gigli
Winner
All nominees
The Adventures of Pluto Nash 3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Leonard Part 6 Leonard Part 6
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
The Cat in the Hat 5.4
The Cat in the Hat
Razzie Award / Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Battlefield Earth 3.8
Battlefield Earth Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
Winner
All nominees
Mommie Dearest Mommie Dearest
Swept Away 3.6
Swept Away
The Lonely Lady The Lonely Lady
Showgirls 6.3
Showgirls
Razzie Award / Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Winner
All nominees
Glitter 2.3
Glitter
Rhinestone Rhinestone
Can't Stop the Music Can't Stop the Music
Xanadu 5.5
Xanadu
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Razzie Award / Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Ah-Nuld Schwarzenegger, with 8 nominations, including 1 for 2004.
Winner
All nominees
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
With 7 nominations total.
Ryan O'Neal
With 6 nominations total.
With 7 nominations, including 2 for 2004.
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
With 6 nominations total.
