Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2009

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2009

Site Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date 21 February 2009
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
The Love Guru 3.8
The Love Guru
Meet the Spartans 3.9
Meet the Spartans
Disaster Movie 3.4
Disaster Movie
In the Name of the King 5.3
In the Name of the King In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
The Happening 6.0
The Happening
The Hottie and the Nottie 3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Uwe Boll
Uwe Boll
In the Name of the King, Postal, 1968 Tunnel Rats
Tom Patnem
The Hottie and the Nottie
Marco Schnabel
The Love Guru
M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
The Happening
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
The Love Guru
Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Witless Protection
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Meet Dave
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
88 Minutes, Righteous Kill
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Max Payne, The Happening
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
The Hottie and the Nottie
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
The Women
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Women
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
The Women
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
The Women
Fool's Gold, My Best Friend's Girl
The Eye, The Love Guru
Fool's Gold, My Best Friend's Girl
The Eye, The Love Guru
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
What Happens in Vegas
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Mamma Mia!
Uwe Boll
Uwe Boll
Postal As himself.
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Deal, In the Name of the King
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
The Love Guru, War, Inc., The Wackness
Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer
Postal, The Love Guru
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Repo! The Genetic Opera!
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
Leelee Sobieski
Leelee Sobieski
88 Minutes, In the Name of the King
Kimberly Kardashian
Kimberly Kardashian
Disaster Movie
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy
Witless Protection
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
The Love Guru 3.8
The Love Guru
Mike Myers, Graham Gordy
The Hottie and the Nottie 3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Heidi Ferrer
The Happening 6.0
The Happening
M. Night Shyamalan
Meet the Spartans 3.9
Meet the Spartans
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
Disaster Movie 3.4
Disaster Movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
In the Name of the King 5.3
In the Name of the King In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
Doug Taylor
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 6.8
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Speed Racer 6.4
Speed Racer Speed racer
The Day the Earth Stood Still 6.2
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Meet the Spartans 3.9
Meet the Spartans
Disaster Movie 3.4
Disaster Movie
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
The Hottie and the Nottie 3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Christine Lakin, , Joel Moore Paris Hilton and EITHER Christine Lakin OR Joel David Moore.
What Happens in Vegas 7.0
What Happens in Vegas What Happens in Vegas...
Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher
Witless Protection 3.4
Witless Protection
Jenny McCarthy, Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Meet Dave 6.0
Meet Dave
Eddie Murphy Eddie Murphy IN Eddie Murphy.
Worst Career Achievement Award
Uwe Boll
Uwe Boll
Germany's answer to Ed Wood.
Year
Nominations

