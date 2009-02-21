Menu
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2009
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2009
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date
21 February 2009
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
3.8
The Love Guru
Winner
All nominees
3.9
Meet the Spartans
Two movies jointly nominated for sharing one berry badly beaten dead horse of a concept!
3.4
Disaster Movie
Two movies jointly nominated for sharing one berry badly beaten dead horse of a concept!
5.3
In the Name of the King
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
6.0
The Happening
3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Uwe Boll
In the Name of the King, Postal, 1968 Tunnel Rats
Winner
All nominees
Tom Patnem
The Hottie and the Nottie
Marco Schnabel
The Love Guru
Jason Friedberg
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
Aaron Seltzer
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
Jason Friedberg
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
Aaron Seltzer
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
M. Night Shyamalan
The Happening
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Mike Myers
The Love Guru
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Witless Protection
Eddie Murphy
Meet Dave
Al Pacino
88 Minutes, Righteous Kill
Al Pacino
88 Minutes, Righteous Kill
Mark Wahlberg
Max Payne, The Happening
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
The Hottie and the Nottie
Winner
All nominees
Meg Ryan
The Women
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Women
Annette Bening
The Women
Debra Messing
The Women
The Women
Fool's Gold, My Best Friend's Girl
The Eye, The Love Guru
Fool's Gold, My Best Friend's Girl
The Eye, The Love Guru
Cameron Diaz
What Happens in Vegas
Meg Ryan
The Women
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Women
Annette Bening
The Women
Debra Messing
The Women
The Women
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Pierce Brosnan
Mamma Mia!
Winner
All nominees
Uwe Boll
Postal
As himself.
Burt Reynolds
Deal, In the Name of the King
Ben Kingsley
The Love Guru, War, Inc., The Wackness
Ben Kingsley
The Love Guru, War, Inc., The Wackness
Verne Troyer
Postal, The Love Guru
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Repo! The Genetic Opera!
Winner
All nominees
Carmen Electra
Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie
Leelee Sobieski
88 Minutes, In the Name of the King
Kimberly Kardashian
Disaster Movie
Jenny McCarthy
Witless Protection
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
3.8
The Love Guru
Mike Myers, Graham Gordy
Winner
3.8
The Love Guru
Mike Myers, Graham Gordy
Winner
All nominees
3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Heidi Ferrer
6.0
The Happening
M. Night Shyamalan
3.9
Meet the Spartans
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
3.4
Disaster Movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
5.3
In the Name of the King
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
Doug Taylor
3.9
Meet the Spartans
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
3.4
Disaster Movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
6.8
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Speed Racer
Speed racer
6.2
The Day the Earth Stood Still
3.9
Meet the Spartans
3.4
Disaster Movie
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
3.5
The Hottie and the Nottie
Christine Lakin, , Joel Moore
Paris Hilton and EITHER Christine Lakin OR Joel David Moore.
Winner
All nominees
7.0
What Happens in Vegas
What Happens in Vegas...
Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher
3.4
Witless Protection
Jenny McCarthy, Daniel Lawrence Whitney
6.0
Meet Dave
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy IN Eddie Murphy.
3.4
Witless Protection
Jenny McCarthy, Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Show all nominees
Worst Career Achievement Award
Uwe Boll
Germany's answer to Ed Wood.
Winner
