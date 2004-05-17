Michael Moore If you get called up, will you go back to Iraq?

Marine Who Served in Iraq No.

Michael Moore You're not?

Marine Who Served in Iraq No.

Michael Moore What repercussions do you face if you don't?

Marine Who Served in Iraq It's possible jail time. That's one possible thing.

Michael Moore Are you willing to risk that?

Marine Who Served in Iraq Yes. Yes, I - I will not let my person... I will not let anyone send me back over there to kill other poor people. Especially when they pose no threat to me and my country.

[breif pause]