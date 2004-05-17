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Poster of Fahrenheit 9/11
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Fahrenheit 9/11
6.9

Fahrenheit 9/11

, 2004
Farenheit 9/11
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fahrenheit 9/11
6.9

Cast

Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Self - Narrator
George W. Bush
Self
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Self
Stevie Wonder
Self
James A. Baker
Self
Richard Gephardt
Self
Tom Daschle
Self
Jeffrey Toobin
Self
Al Gore
Self
Condoleezza Rice
Self
Director Michael Moore
Writer Michael Moore
Composer Jeff Gibbs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 7 July 2004
World premiere 17 May 2004
Release date
23 September 2004 Russia
29 July 2004 Australia
23 September 2004 Belarus
25 June 2004 Canada
6 August 2004 Finland
7 July 2004 France
29 July 2004 Germany
9 July 2004 Great Britain
24 September 2004 Greece
27 August 2004 Italy
14 August 2004 Japan
23 September 2004 Kazakhstan
22 July 2004 Netherlands
22 July 2004 South Korea
23 July 2004 Spain
27 August 2004 Sweden
23 September 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $222,446,882
Production Lions Gate Films, IFC Films, Fellowship Adventure Group
Also known as
Fahrenheit 9/11, 華氏911, 9/11 pēc Fārenheita, Fahrenheit 11 de Setembro, Fahrenheit 9.11, Fahrenheit 911, Kashi 911, Фаренгейт 9/11, Фаренхайт 9/11, 華氏9/11, فارنهایت ۹/۱۱, Фаренгейт 9 11, פרנהייט 9/11, فهرنهايت 11/9, 华氏911, 화씨 9/11, Michael Moore - Fahrenheit 911, Fahrenheit 9 11, Fahrenheit 9-11, Фаренгейт 911

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Michael Moore If you get called up, will you go back to Iraq?
Marine Who Served in Iraq No.
Michael Moore You're not?
Marine Who Served in Iraq No.
Michael Moore What repercussions do you face if you don't?
Marine Who Served in Iraq It's possible jail time. That's one possible thing.
Michael Moore Are you willing to risk that?
Marine Who Served in Iraq Yes. Yes, I - I will not let my person... I will not let anyone send me back over there to kill other poor people. Especially when they pose no threat to me and my country.
[breif pause]
Marine Who Served in Iraq I won't do it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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