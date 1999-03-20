Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 1999

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 1999

Site Garden Room, Radisson Huntley Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 20 March 1999
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Ben Myron
Winner
All nominees
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Uri Fruchtmann, Barnaby Thompson
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Michael Bay, Jerry Bruckheimer, Gale Anne Hurd
Godzilla 6.7
Godzilla
Dean Devlin
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Michael Bay, Jerry Bruckheimer, Gale Anne Hurd
The Avengers 5.5
The Avengers
Jerry Weintraub
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Gus Van Sant
Gus Van Sant
Psycho
Winner
All nominees
Roland Emmerich
Roland Emmerich
Godzilla
Michael Bay
Michael Bay
Armageddon
Alan Smithee
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Arthur Hiller
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Jeremiah S. Chechik
The Avengers
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Armageddon, Mercury Rising, The Siege
Winner
All nominees
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
The Avengers
The Waterboy
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
54
Ryan O'Neal
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Geri Horner
Spice World
Winner
Emma Bunton
Spice World
Winner
Melani Chisholm
Spice World
Winner
Victoria Beckham
Spice World
Winner
Mélanie Brun
Spice World
Winner
Geri Horner
Spice World
Winner
Emma Bunton
Spice World
Winner
Melani Chisholm
Spice World
Winner
Victoria Beckham
Spice World
Winner
Mélanie Brun
Spice World
Winner
All nominees
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Psycho
Yasmine Bleeth
BASEketball
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
The Avengers
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Hush
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Joe Eszterhas
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn As himself.
Winner
All nominees
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn As himself.
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Avengers
Roger Moore
Roger Moore
Spice World
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Lethal Weapon 4
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Maria Pitillo
Godzilla
Winner
All nominees
Ellen Albertini Dou
54
Raquel Welch
Chairman of the Board
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler
Armageddon
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy
BASEketball
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas
Winner
All nominees
The Avengers 5.5
The Avengers
Don MacPherson
Godzilla 6.7
Godzilla
Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin
Godzilla 6.7
Godzilla
Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Hensleigh
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Kim Fuller
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Hensleigh
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Avengers 5.5
The Avengers
Tied with _Godzilla (1998)_ and Psycho (1998).
Winner
Godzilla 6.7
Godzilla
Tied with The Avengers (1998) and Psycho (1998).
Winner
Psycho 4.6
Psycho
Tied with _Godzilla (1998)_ and The Avengers (1998).
Winner
All nominees
Lost in Space 5.2
Lost in Space
Meet Joe Black 7.6
Meet Joe Black
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
The Man in the Iron Mask 6.9
The Man in the Iron Mask
Leonardo DiCaprio As twins.
Winner
All nominees
The Avengers 5.5
The Avengers
Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Any combination of two people playing themselves (or playing with themselves)
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Any combination of two characters, body parts or fashion accessories.
Razzie Award / Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Razzie Award / Worst New Star
Ringmaster Ringmaster
Jerry Springer Tied with Joe Eszterhas for An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn (1997).
Winner
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas Tied with Jerry Springer for Ringmaster (1998).
Winner
All nominees
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun
Chairman of the Board Chairman of the Board
Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson
Barney's Great Adventure 3.2
Barney's Great Adventure
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas, Gary G-Wiz For the song "I Wanna Be Mike Ovitz!".
Winner
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas, Gary G-Wiz For the song "I Wanna Be Mike Ovitz!".
Winner
All nominees
The Avengers 5.5
The Avengers
Marius De Vries, Bruce Woolley, Chris Elliott For the song "Storm".
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon
Diane Warren For the song "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing".
Barney's Great Adventure 3.2
Barney's Great Adventure
Jerry Herman, Jono Manson For the song "Barney, The Song".
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun, Andy Watkins, Paul Wilson For the song "Too Much".
Spice World 3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun, Andy Watkins, Paul Wilson For the song "Too Much".
