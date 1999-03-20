Menu
Razzie Awards 1999
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 1999
Site
Garden Room, Radisson Huntley Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
20 March 1999
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Ben Myron
Winner
All nominees
3.7
Spice World
Uri Fruchtmann, Barnaby Thompson
7.3
Armageddon
Michael Bay, Jerry Bruckheimer, Gale Anne Hurd
Watch trailer
6.7
Godzilla
Dean Devlin
7.3
Armageddon
Michael Bay, Jerry Bruckheimer, Gale Anne Hurd
Watch trailer
5.5
The Avengers
Jerry Weintraub
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Gus Van Sant
Psycho
Winner
All nominees
Roland Emmerich
Godzilla
Michael Bay
Armageddon
Alan Smithee
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Arthur Hiller
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Jeremiah S. Chechik
The Avengers
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Armageddon, Mercury Rising, The Siege
Winner
All nominees
Ralph Fiennes
The Avengers
The Waterboy
Ryan Phillippe
54
Ryan O'Neal
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Geri Horner
Spice World
Winner
Emma Bunton
Spice World
Winner
Melani Chisholm
Spice World
Winner
Victoria Beckham
Spice World
Winner
Mélanie Brun
Spice World
Winner
Geri Horner
Spice World
Winner
Emma Bunton
Spice World
Winner
Melani Chisholm
Spice World
Winner
Victoria Beckham
Spice World
Winner
Mélanie Brun
Spice World
Winner
All nominees
Anne Heche
Psycho
Yasmine Bleeth
BASEketball
Uma Thurman
The Avengers
Jessica Lange
Hush
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Joe Eszterhas
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
As himself.
Winner
All nominees
Sylvester Stallone
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
As himself.
Sean Connery
The Avengers
Roger Moore
Spice World
Joe Pesci
Lethal Weapon 4
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Maria Pitillo
Godzilla
Winner
All nominees
Ellen Albertini Dou
54
Raquel Welch
Chairman of the Board
Liv Tyler
Armageddon
Jenny McCarthy
BASEketball
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas
Winner
All nominees
5.5
The Avengers
Don MacPherson
6.7
Godzilla
Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin
6.7
Godzilla
Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin
7.3
Armageddon
J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Hensleigh
Watch trailer
3.7
Spice World
Kim Fuller
7.3
Armageddon
J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Hensleigh
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
5.5
The Avengers
Tied with _Godzilla (1998)_ and Psycho (1998).
Winner
6.7
Godzilla
Tied with The Avengers (1998) and Psycho (1998).
Winner
4.6
Psycho
Tied with _Godzilla (1998)_ and The Avengers (1998).
Winner
All nominees
5.2
Lost in Space
7.6
Meet Joe Black
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
6.9
The Man in the Iron Mask
Leonardo DiCaprio
As twins.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
5.5
The Avengers
Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman
7.3
Armageddon
Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
Watch trailer
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Any combination of two people playing themselves (or playing with themselves)
3.7
Spice World
Any combination of two characters, body parts or fashion accessories.
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Razzie Award / Worst New Star
Ringmaster
Ringmaster
Jerry Springer
Tied with Joe Eszterhas for An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn (1997).
Winner
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas
Tied with Jerry Springer for Ringmaster (1998).
Winner
All nominees
3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun
3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun
Chairman of the Board
Chairman of the Board
Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson
3.2
Barney's Great Adventure
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas, Gary G-Wiz
For the song "I Wanna Be Mike Ovitz!".
Winner
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
Joe Eszterhas, Gary G-Wiz
For the song "I Wanna Be Mike Ovitz!".
Winner
All nominees
5.5
The Avengers
Marius De Vries, Bruce Woolley, Chris Elliott
For the song "Storm".
7.3
Armageddon
Diane Warren
For the song "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing".
Watch trailer
3.2
Barney's Great Adventure
Jerry Herman, Jono Manson
For the song "Barney, The Song".
3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun, Andy Watkins, Paul Wilson
For the song "Too Much".
3.7
Spice World
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melani Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Mélanie Brun, Andy Watkins, Paul Wilson
For the song "Too Much".
Show all nominees
