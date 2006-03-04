Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2006

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2006

Site Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date 4 March 2006
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Dirty Love Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
Son of the Mask 3.9
Son of the Mask
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
House of Wax 6.7
House of Wax
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Dzhon Mellori Esher
Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
Nora Ephron
Nora Ephron
Bewitched
Dzhey Chandrashekhar
The Dukes of Hazzard
Larri Guterman
Son of the Mask
Uwe Boll
Uwe Boll
Alone in the Dark
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Kennedy
Jamie Kennedy
Son of the Mask
Doom
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
War of the Worlds
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy
Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
The Perfect Man, Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Alone in the Dark
Monster-in-Law
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith For Star Wars III: No Sith, He's Supposed to Be Darth Vader?!?!.
Winner
All nominees
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Son of the Mask
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
The Man, Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
The Dukes of Hazzard, The Longest Yard
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Son of the Mask
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
House of Wax
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
The Dukes of Hazzard
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Batman Begins
Ashlee Simpson
Undiscovered
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Dirty Love
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Dirty Love Dirty Love
Jenny McCarthy
Winner
All nominees
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
John O'Brien
Son of the Mask 3.9
Son of the Mask
Lance Khazei
Bewitched 5.8
Bewitched
Nora Ephron, Delia Ephron, Adam McKay
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider, David Garrett, Jason Ward
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider, David Garrett, Jason Ward
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Son of the Mask 3.9
Son of the Mask
Winner
All nominees
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Bewitched 5.8
Bewitched
House of Wax 6.7
House of Wax
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Bewitched 5.8
Bewitched
Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell
Winner
All nominees
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson & Her "Daisy Dukes".
Son of the Mask 3.9
Son of the Mask
Jamie Kennedy Jamie Kennedy & ANYBODY Stuck Sharing the Screen with Him.
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo 5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider Rob Schneider & His Diapers.
Dirty Love Dirty Love
Jenny McCarthy Jenny McCarthy & ANYONE Dumb Enough to Befriend or Date Her.
Razzie Award / Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oprah Winfrey's Couch, The Eiffel Tower & "Tom's Baby".
Winner
All nominees
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Kevin Federline
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise & His Anti-Psychiatry Rant.
Nick Lachey
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Ashlee Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Paris Hilton and... Who-EVER!
