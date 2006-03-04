Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2006
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2006
Site
Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date
4 March 2006
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Dirty Love
Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
3.9
Son of the Mask
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
6.7
House of Wax
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Dzhon Mellori Esher
Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
Nora Ephron
Bewitched
Dzhey Chandrashekhar
The Dukes of Hazzard
Larri Guterman
Son of the Mask
Uwe Boll
Alone in the Dark
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Rob Schneider
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Winner
All nominees
Will Ferrell
Bewitched, Kicking & Screaming
Jamie Kennedy
Son of the Mask
Doom
Tom Cruise
War of the Worlds
Will Ferrell
Bewitched, Kicking & Screaming
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Jenny McCarthy
Dirty Love
Winner
All nominees
Fantastic Four, Into the Blue
Hilary Duff
The Perfect Man, Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Tara Reid
Alone in the Dark
Monster-in-Law
Fantastic Four, Into the Blue
Hilary Duff
The Perfect Man, Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
For Star Wars III: No Sith, He's Supposed to Be Darth Vader?!?!.
Winner
All nominees
Alan Cumming
Son of the Mask
Eugene Levy
The Man, Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Burt Reynolds
The Dukes of Hazzard, The Longest Yard
Bob Hoskins
Son of the Mask
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
House of Wax
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Simpson
The Dukes of Hazzard
Katie Holmes
Batman Begins
Ashlee Simpson
Undiscovered
Carmen Electra
Dirty Love
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Dirty Love
Dirty Love
Jenny McCarthy
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
John O'Brien
3.9
Son of the Mask
Lance Khazei
5.8
Bewitched
Nora Ephron, Delia Ephron, Adam McKay
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider, David Garrett, Jason Ward
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider, David Garrett, Jason Ward
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
3.9
Son of the Mask
Winner
All nominees
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
5.8
Bewitched
6.7
House of Wax
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
5.8
Bewitched
Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson & Her "Daisy Dukes".
3.9
Son of the Mask
Jamie Kennedy
Jamie Kennedy & ANYBODY Stuck Sharing the Screen with Him.
5.3
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider & His Diapers.
Dirty Love
Dirty Love
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy & ANYONE Dumb Enough to Befriend or Date Her.
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oprah Winfrey's Couch, The Eiffel Tower & "Tom's Baby".
Winner
Katie Holmes
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oprah Winfrey's Couch, The Eiffel Tower & "Tom's Baby".
Winner
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oprah Winfrey's Couch, The Eiffel Tower & "Tom's Baby".
Winner
Katie Holmes
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oprah Winfrey's Couch, The Eiffel Tower & "Tom's Baby".
Winner
All nominees
Britney Spears
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Kevin Federline
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise & His Anti-Psychiatry Rant.
Nick Lachey
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Jessica Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Ashlee Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Paris Hilton and... Who-EVER!
Nick Lachey
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Jessica Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Ashlee Simpson
The Simpsons: Ashlee, Jessica & Nick.
Britney Spears
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Kevin Federline
Mr. & Mrs. Britney, Their Baby & Their Camcorder.
Show all nominees
Year
Razzie Awards 2025
Razzie Awards 2024
Razzie Awards 2023
Razzie Awards 2022
Razzie Awards 2021
Razzie Awards 2020
Show all
Razzie Awards 2019
Razzie Awards 2018
Razzie Awards 2017
Razzie Awards 2016
Razzie Awards 2015
Razzie Awards 2014
Razzie Awards 2013
Razzie Awards 2012
Razzie Awards 2011
Razzie Awards 2010
Razzie Awards 2009
Razzie Awards 2008
Razzie Awards 2007
Razzie Awards 2006
Razzie Awards 2005
Razzie Awards 2004
Razzie Awards 2003
Razzie Awards 2002
Razzie Awards 2001
Razzie Awards 2000
Razzie Awards 1999
Razzie Awards 1998
Razzie Awards 1997
Razzie Awards 1996
Razzie Awards 1995
Razzie Awards 1994
Razzie Awards 1993
Razzie Awards 1992
Razzie Awards 1991
Razzie Awards 1990
Razzie Awards 1989
Razzie Awards 1988
Razzie Awards 1987
Razzie Awards 1986
Razzie Awards 1985
Razzie Awards 1984
Razzie Awards 1983
Razzie Awards 1982
Razzie Awards 1981
Nominations
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Show all
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
Razzie Award / So Rotten You Loved It
Razzie Award / Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Razzie Award / Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Razzie Award / Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
Razzie Award / Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst New Star
Razzie Award / Worst New Star of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
Razzie Award / Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Razzie Award / Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D
Razzie Award / Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Razzie Award / Worst Visual Effects
Razzie Award / Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie (All Concept/No Content!)
Razzie Award / Worst Musical Score
Razzie Award / Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Razzie Award / Worst Picture of the Decade
Barry L. Bumstead Award
Redeemer Award
Governor's Award
Worst Career Achievement Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree