Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2008

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2008

Site Magicopolis, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 23 February 2008
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
I Know Who Killed Me 5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
Bratz 5.3
Bratz
Daddy Day Camp 3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Norbit 5.9
Norbit
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Chris Sivertson
Chris Sivertson
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
Brian Robbins
Brian Robbins
Norbit
Roland Zhoffe
Captivity
Dennis Dugan
Dennis Dugan
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Fred Savage
Fred Savage
Daddy Day Camp
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Norbit (As Norbit).
Winner
All nominees
Ghost Rider, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
The Number 23
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Daddy Day Camp, Norbit
Ghost Rider, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
I Know Who Killed Me (As Dakota). Tied with Lindsay Lohan for I Know Who Killed Me (2007) as Aubrey.
Winner
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
I Know Who Killed Me (As Aubrey). Tied with Lindsay Lohan for I Know Who Killed Me (2007) as Dakota.
Winner
All nominees
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Because I Said So
Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
Captivity
Awake, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Skyler Shaye
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Nataliya Ramos
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Logan Browning
Logan Browning
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Awake, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Skyler Shaye
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Nataliya Ramos
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Logan Browning
Logan Browning
Bratz A Four-For-One Deal!
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Norbit (As Mr. Wong).
Winner
All nominees
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end Pirates of the Carobbean: At Wit's End.
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Transformers, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, September Dawn, Bratz
Kevin James
Kevin James
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Transformers, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, September Dawn, Bratz
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Norbit (As Rasputia).
Winner
All nominees
Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond
I Know Who Killed Me
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Epic Movie
Nicollette Sheridan
Nicollette Sheridan
Code Name: The Cleaner
Next, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
I Know Who Killed Me 5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Jeff Hammond
Winner
All nominees
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Barry Fanaro, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Daddy Day Camp 3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Geoff Rodkey, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss
Epic Movie 4.1
Epic Movie Epic movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
Daddy Day Camp 3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Geoff Rodkey, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss
Norbit 5.9
Norbit
Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, David Ronn, Jay Scherick
Epic Movie 4.1
Epic Movie Epic movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Barry Fanaro, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
I Know Who Killed Me 5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
(Rip-Off of Hostel, Saw and the Patty Duke Show).
Winner
Daddy Day Camp 3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Winner
All nominees
Who's Your Caddy? Who's Your Caddy?
(Rip-Off of Caddy Shack).
Hostel: Part II 6.7
Hostel: Part II
Evan Almighty 6.3
Evan Almighty
Are We Done Yet? 4.2
Are We Done Yet?
(Remake/Rip-Off of Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House).
Hannibal Rising 6.7
Hannibal Rising
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Epic Movie 4.1
Epic Movie Epic movie
(Rip-Off of Every Movie It Rips Off).
Bratz 5.3
Bratz
(A Rip-Off If Ever There Was One!).
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
I Know Who Killed Me 5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay Lohan as the yang to her own yin.
Winner
All nominees
Bratz 5.3
Bratz
Any combination of two totally air-headed characters.
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
, , Kevin James Adam Sandler and either Kevin James or Jessica Biel.
Norbit 5.9
Norbit
Eddie Murphy Eddie Murphy as Norbit and either Eddie Murphy as Mr. Wong or Eddie Murphy as Rasputia.
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
, , Kevin James Adam Sandler and either Kevin James or Jessica Biel.
Awake 7.0
Awake
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
Good Luck Chuck
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Awake 7.0
Awake
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
Good Luck Chuck
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
I Know Who Killed Me 5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
Hostel: Part II 6.7
Hostel: Part II
Hannibal Rising 6.7
Hannibal Rising
Captivity 5.4
Captivity
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
