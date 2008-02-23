Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2008
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2008
Site
Magicopolis, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
23 February 2008
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
5.3
Bratz
3.2
Daddy Day Camp
5.9
Norbit
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Chris Sivertson
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
Brian Robbins
Norbit
Roland Zhoffe
Captivity
Dennis Dugan
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Fred Savage
Daddy Day Camp
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Eddie Murphy
Norbit
(As Norbit).
Winner
All nominees
Ghost Rider, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Jim Carrey
The Number 23
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Daddy Day Camp, Norbit
Ghost Rider, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Lindsay Lohan
I Know Who Killed Me
(As Dakota). Tied with Lindsay Lohan for I Know Who Killed Me (2007) as Aubrey.
Winner
Lindsay Lohan
I Know Who Killed Me
(As Aubrey). Tied with Lindsay Lohan for I Know Who Killed Me (2007) as Dakota.
Winner
All nominees
Diane Keaton
Because I Said So
Elisha Cuthbert
Captivity
Awake, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Janel Parrish
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Skyler Shaye
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Nataliya Ramos
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Logan Browning
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Awake, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Janel Parrish
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Skyler Shaye
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Nataliya Ramos
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Logan Browning
Bratz
A Four-For-One Deal!
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Eddie Murphy
Norbit
(As Mr. Wong).
Winner
All nominees
Orlando Bloom
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Pirates of the Carobbean: At Wit's End.
Rob Schneider
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jon Voight
Transformers, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, September Dawn, Bratz
Kevin James
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jon Voight
Transformers, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, September Dawn, Bratz
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Eddie Murphy
Norbit
(As Rasputia).
Winner
All nominees
Julia Ormond
I Know Who Killed Me
Carmen Electra
Epic Movie
Nicollette Sheridan
Code Name: The Cleaner
Next, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Jeff Hammond
Winner
All nominees
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Barry Fanaro, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Geoff Rodkey, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss
4.1
Epic Movie
Epic movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Geoff Rodkey, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss
5.9
Norbit
Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, David Ronn, Jay Scherick
4.1
Epic Movie
Epic movie
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Barry Fanaro, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
(Rip-Off of Hostel, Saw and the Patty Duke Show).
Winner
3.2
Daddy Day Camp
Winner
All nominees
Who's Your Caddy?
Who's Your Caddy?
(Rip-Off of Caddy Shack).
6.7
Hostel: Part II
6.3
Evan Almighty
4.2
Are We Done Yet?
(Remake/Rip-Off of Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House).
6.7
Hannibal Rising
5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
4.1
Epic Movie
Epic movie
(Rip-Off of Every Movie It Rips Off).
5.3
Bratz
(A Rip-Off If Ever There Was One!).
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay Lohan as the yang to her own yin.
Winner
All nominees
5.3
Bratz
Any combination of two totally air-headed characters.
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
, , Kevin James
Adam Sandler and either Kevin James or Jessica Biel.
5.9
Norbit
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy as Norbit and either Eddie Murphy as Mr. Wong or Eddie Murphy as Rasputia.
6.7
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
, , Kevin James
Adam Sandler and either Kevin James or Jessica Biel.
7.0
Awake
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
6.4
Good Luck Chuck
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
7.0
Awake
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
6.4
Good Luck Chuck
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
, Hayden Christensen, Dane Cook, Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba & Either Hayden Christensen (Awake) or Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck) or Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer).
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
5.3
I Know Who Killed Me
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Hostel: Part II
6.7
Hannibal Rising
5.4
Captivity
5.5
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Show all nominees
Year
Razzie Awards 2025
Razzie Awards 2024
Razzie Awards 2023
Razzie Awards 2022
Razzie Awards 2021
Razzie Awards 2020
Show all
Razzie Awards 2019
Razzie Awards 2018
Razzie Awards 2017
Razzie Awards 2016
Razzie Awards 2015
Razzie Awards 2014
Razzie Awards 2013
Razzie Awards 2012
Razzie Awards 2011
Razzie Awards 2010
Razzie Awards 2009
Razzie Awards 2008
Razzie Awards 2007
Razzie Awards 2006
Razzie Awards 2005
Razzie Awards 2004
Razzie Awards 2003
Razzie Awards 2002
Razzie Awards 2001
Razzie Awards 2000
Razzie Awards 1999
Razzie Awards 1998
Razzie Awards 1997
Razzie Awards 1996
Razzie Awards 1995
Razzie Awards 1994
Razzie Awards 1993
Razzie Awards 1992
Razzie Awards 1991
Razzie Awards 1990
Razzie Awards 1989
Razzie Awards 1988
Razzie Awards 1987
Razzie Awards 1986
Razzie Awards 1985
Razzie Awards 1984
Razzie Awards 1983
Razzie Awards 1982
Razzie Awards 1981
Nominations
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Show all
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
Razzie Award / So Rotten You Loved It
Razzie Award / Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Razzie Award / Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Razzie Award / Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
Razzie Award / Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst New Star
Razzie Award / Worst New Star of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
Razzie Award / Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Razzie Award / Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D
Razzie Award / Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Razzie Award / Worst Visual Effects
Razzie Award / Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Century
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Decade
Razzie Award / Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie (All Concept/No Content!)
Razzie Award / Worst Musical Score
Razzie Award / Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Razzie Award / Worst Picture of the Decade
Barry L. Bumstead Award
Redeemer Award
Governor's Award
Worst Career Achievement Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree