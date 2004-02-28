Ben Affleck

Daredevil, Gigli, Paycheck Larry King presented Affleck with this award on the March 16, 2004 episode of [title=tt0088550], after Razzie founder John Wilson personally brought the award to the CNN studio. Affleck jokingly referred to the trophy as "a little cheap" before proceeding to break it. Three days later, Wilson put the trophy pieces up for auction on eBay. The broken trophy sold for $1,375 and covered the hall rental cost of the following year's Razzie Awards ceremony.