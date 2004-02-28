Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2004

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2004

Site Penthouse Suite of the Four-Points, Sheraton Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 28 February 2004
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Gigli 4.3
Gigli
Winner
All nominees
The Cat in the Hat 5.4
The Cat in the Hat
The Real Cancun The Real Cancun
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Martin Brest
Martin Brest
Gigli
Winner
All nominees
Lilly (Andy) Wachowski
Lilly (Andy) Wachowski
The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions
Lana Wachowski
Lana Wachowski
The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions
Lilly (Andy) Wachowski
Lilly (Andy) Wachowski
The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions
Lana Wachowski
Lana Wachowski
The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions
Mort Natan
Boat Trip
Robert Iscove
From Justin to Kelly
Bo Uelch
The Cat in the Hat
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Daredevil, Gigli, Paycheck Larry King presented Affleck with this award on the March 16, 2004 episode of [title=tt0088550], after Razzie founder John Wilson personally brought the award to the CNN studio. Affleck jokingly referred to the trophy as "a little cheap" before proceeding to break it. Three days later, Wilson put the trophy pieces up for auction on eBay. The broken trophy sold for $1,375 and covered the hall rental cost of the following year's Razzie Awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Justin Guarini
From Justin to Kelly
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Gigli
Winner
All nominees
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Duplex, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Beyond Borders, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
From Justin to Kelly
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over Whose 5 roles could fill this entire category!
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Kangaroo Jack, Gigli
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Gigli
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
The Cat in the Hat
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Kangaroo Jack
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Winner
All nominees
Lainie Kazan
Lainie Kazan
Gigli
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
My Boss's Daughter
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Just Married
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston
The Cat in the Hat
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Gigli 4.3
Gigli
Martin Brest
Winner
All nominees
The Cat in the Hat 5.4
The Cat in the Hat
Alec Berg, David Mandel, Jeff Schaffer
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd 5.1
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Troy Miller, Robert Brener
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Kim Fuller
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Winner
All nominees
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd 5.1
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Remake of both Where the Boys Are (1960) and Where the Boys Are (1984).
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Gigli 4.3
Gigli
, Ben Affleck
Winner
All nominees
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd 5.1
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eric Christian Olsen, Derek Richardson
My Boss's Daughter 6.0
My Boss's Daughter
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
The Cat in the Hat 5.4
The Cat in the Hat
Mike Myers ...and either Thing One or Thing Two.
My Boss's Daughter 6.0
My Boss's Daughter
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie (All Concept/No Content!)
The Cat in the Hat 5.4
The Cat in the Hat
Winner
All nominees
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
The Real Cancun The Real Cancun
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
2 Fast 2 Furious
Governor's Award
From Justin to Kelly 2.0
From Justin to Kelly
Travis Payne For distinguished under-achievement in choreography.
Winner
Year
Nominations

