Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2024

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2024

Site USA
Date 9 March 2024
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winner
All nominees
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Watch trailer
Expend4bles 6.5
Expend4bles
The Meg 2: The Trench 6.6
The Meg 2: The Trench Meg 2: The Trench
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winner
All nominees
Peyton Reed
Peyton Reed
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Scott Waugh
Scott Waugh
Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley
Ben Wheatley
The Meg 2: The Trench
David Gordon Green
David Gordon Green
The Exorcist
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Mercy
Winner
All nominees
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Ghosted
Jason Statham
Jason Statham
The Meg 2: The Trench
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
Fast X
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Johnny & Clyde
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Mother
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
Ghosted
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Expend4bles
Winner
All nominees
Franco Nero
Franco Nero
The Pope's Exorcist
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Informant
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Expend4bles
Winner
All nominees
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson
Mary Stuart Masterson
Five Nights at Freddy's
Bai Ling
Bai Ling
Johnny & Clyde
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
About My Father
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winner
All nominees
Expend4bles 6.5
Expend4bles
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Watch trailer
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Watch trailer
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winner
All nominees
Expend4bles 6.5
Expend4bles
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Watch trailer
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winner
All nominees
Expend4bles 6.5
Expend4bles
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Magic Mike's Last Dance 5.8
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Salma Hayek,
Ghosted 6.1
Ghosted
Chris Evans, Ana de Armas
Watch trailer
Redeemer Award
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more