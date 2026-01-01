Menu
Marlon Wayans
Date of Birth
23 July 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Biography of Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans - American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer. He was born July 23, 1972 in New York City, United States of America.
Best known for his work on films such as White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996).

Popular Films

Requiem for a Dream 8.2
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Air 7.4
Air (2023)
The Heat 6.9
The Heat (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Goat 5.7
Goat Him
Horror, Sport 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Air 7.4
Air
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Curse of Bridge Hollow 5.6
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Adventure, Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Respect 6.6
Respect
Musical, Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
On the Rocks 6.4
On the Rocks
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2020, USA
Sextuplets 4.4
Sextuplets
Comedy 2019, USA
Naked 5.4
Naked
Comedy 2017, USA
Fifty Shades of Black 4.6
Fifty Shades of Black
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
A Haunted House 2 5.3
A Haunted House 2
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Scary Movie 5 4.8
Scary Movie 5
Thriller, Comedy, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Heat 6.9
The Heat
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
A Haunted House 6.1
A Haunted House
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 6.6
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Action 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Dance Flick 4.6
Dance Flick
Comedy, Musical 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Norbit 5.9
Norbit
Romantic, Comedy 2007, USA
Scary Movie 4 6
Scary Movie 4
Horror, Comedy 2006, USA
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Comedy 2006, USA
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks
Comedy, Crime 2004, USA
The Ladykillers 6.4
The Ladykillers
Crime, Comedy 2004, USA
Scary Movie 3 6
Scary Movie 3
Comedy 2003, USA
Scary Movie 2 5.4
Scary Movie 2
Comedy 2001, USA
Requiem for a Dream 8.2
Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime 2000, USA
Watch trailer
Scary Movie 6.7
Scary Movie
Comedy 2000, USA
Show more
