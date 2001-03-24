Menu
Razzie Awards 2001
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2001
Site
Garden Room, Radisson Huntley Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
24 March 2001
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
3.8
Battlefield Earth
Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
John Travolta, Jonathan D. Krane, Elie Samaha
Winner
3.8
Battlefield Earth
Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
John Travolta, Jonathan D. Krane, Elie Samaha
Winner
All nominees
4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
The Next Best Thing
The Next Best Thing
4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
5.5
Little Nicky
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Roger Christian
Battlefield Earth
Winner
All nominees
Joe Berlinger
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
John Schlesinger
The Next Best Thing
Brian De Palma
Mission to Mars
Steven Brill
Little Nicky
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
John Travolta
Battlefield Earth, Lucky Numbers
Winner
John Travolta
Battlefield Earth, Lucky Numbers
Winner
All nominees
The 6th Day
As The Real Adam Gibson.
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Beach
Sylvester Stallone
Get Carter
Little Nicky
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Madonna
The Next Best Thing
Winner
All nominees
Kim Basinger
Bless the Child, I Dreamed of Africa
Bette Midler
Isn't She Great
Passion of Mind
Melanie Griffith
Cecil B. Demented
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Barry Pepper
Battlefield Earth
Days after the win was announced, Pepper told The Guardian, "I wish somebody had invited me to the ceremony. I would have gone and accepted it. That would have been so much fun."
Winner
All nominees
The 6th Day
As the clone of Adam Gibson.
Stephen Baldwin
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Forest Whitaker
Battlefield Earth
Keanu Reeves
The Watcher
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Kelly Preston
Battlefield Earth
Winner
All nominees
Rene Russo
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle
Patricia Arquette
Little Nicky
Joan Collins
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Thandiwe Newton
Mission: Impossible II
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
3.8
Battlefield Earth
Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
Corey Mandell, J.D. Shapiro
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Little Nicky
, Steven Brill, Tim Herlihy
5.5
Little Nicky
, Steven Brill, Tim Herlihy
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman
Watch trailer
4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Dick Beebe, Joe Berlinger, Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
The Next Best Thing
The Next Best Thing
Tom Ropelewski
4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Dick Beebe, Joe Berlinger, Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bill Carraro
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Get Carter
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Watch trailer
7.0
Mission: Impossible II
4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
3.8
Battlefield Earth
Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
John Travolta
With anyone sharing the screen with him.
Winner
All nominees
The Next Best Thing
The Next Best Thing
Madonna, Rupert Everett, Benjamin Bratt
Madonna with either Everett or Bratt.
4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Any two actors in the movie.
The Next Best Thing
The Next Best Thing
Madonna, Rupert Everett, Benjamin Bratt
Madonna with either Everett or Bratt.
6.3
Autumn in New York
Autumn In New York
Richard Gere,
6.5
The 6th Day
As the real Adam Gibson and as the clone of Adam Gibson.
Show all nominees
