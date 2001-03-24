Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2001

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2001

Site Garden Room, Radisson Huntley Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 24 March 2001
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Battlefield Earth 3.8
Battlefield Earth Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
John Travolta, Jonathan D. Krane, Elie Samaha
Winner
All nominees
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
The Next Best Thing The Next Best Thing
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas 4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Little Nicky 5.5
Little Nicky
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Roger Christian
Battlefield Earth
Winner
All nominees
Joe Berlinger
Joe Berlinger
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
The Next Best Thing
Brian De Palma
Brian De Palma
Mission to Mars
Steven Brill
Little Nicky
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
John Travolta
John Travolta
Battlefield Earth, Lucky Numbers
Winner
All nominees
The 6th Day As The Real Adam Gibson.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Beach
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Get Carter
Little Nicky
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Madonna
Madonna
The Next Best Thing
Winner
All nominees
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Bless the Child, I Dreamed of Africa
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Isn't She Great
Passion of Mind
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Cecil B. Demented
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
Battlefield Earth Days after the win was announced, Pepper told The Guardian, "I wish somebody had invited me to the ceremony. I would have gone and accepted it. That would have been so much fun."
Winner
All nominees
The 6th Day As the clone of Adam Gibson.
Stephen Baldwin
Stephen Baldwin
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Battlefield Earth
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
The Watcher
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston
Battlefield Earth
Winner
All nominees
Rene Russo
Rene Russo
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Little Nicky
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Mission: Impossible II
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Battlefield Earth 3.8
Battlefield Earth Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
Corey Mandell, J.D. Shapiro
Winner
All nominees
Little Nicky 5.5
Little Nicky
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman
Watch trailer
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Dick Beebe, Joe Berlinger, Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
The Next Best Thing The Next Best Thing
Tom Ropelewski
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bill Carraro
Winner
All nominees
Get Carter 5.9
Get Carter
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Watch trailer
Mission: Impossible II 7.0
Mission: Impossible II
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas 4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Battlefield Earth 3.8
Battlefield Earth Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000
John Travolta With anyone sharing the screen with him.
Winner
All nominees
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 4.3
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Any two actors in the movie.
Autumn in New York 6.3
Autumn in New York Autumn In New York
Richard Gere,
The 6th Day 6.5
The 6th Day
As the real Adam Gibson and as the clone of Adam Gibson.
