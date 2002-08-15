ProductionCastle Rock Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures, NPV Entertainment
Also known as
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Pluto Nash, Avanture Pluto Neša, Aventurile lui Pluto Nash, Die Abenteuer von Pluto Nash, Las aventuras de Pluto Nash, Les aventures de Pluto Nash, Những Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Của Pluto Nash, Pluto Nash - Hold volt, hol nem volt..., Pluto Nash - Im Kampf gegen die Mondmafia, Pluto Nash'in Maceraları, Pluto Nešo nuotykiai, Pustolovine Plutona Nasha, Плуто Наш, Плуто Нэш, Пригоди Плуто Неша, プルート・ナッシュ, 星際冒險王, Πλούτο Νας, As Aventuras de Pluto Nash