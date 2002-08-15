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Poster of The Adventures of Pluto Nash
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Pluto Nash
3.8

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

, 2002
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
USA, Australia / Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Adventures of Pluto Nash
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash - Trailer
The Adventures of Pluto Nash  Trailer

Synopsis

In the future, a man struggles to keep his lunar nightclub out of the hands of the mafia.

Cast

Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Pluto Nash
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Bruno
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Dina Lake
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Felix Laranga
James Rebhorn
James Rebhorn
Belcher
Peter Boyle
Rowland
Pam Grier
Pam Grier
John Cleese
John Cleese
Burt Young
Gino
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Illeana Douglas
Illeana Douglas
Joe Pantoliano
Joe Pantoliano
Mogan
Director Ron Underwood
Writer Neil Cuthbert
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 30 August 2002
World premiere 15 August 2002
Release date
14 November 2002 Russia 12+
16 August 2002 Belgium 16
23 August 2002 Brazil 12
24 October 2002 Czechia 12+
21 August 2002 France
21 May 2003 Germany
30 August 2002 Great Britain
14 November 2002 Kazakhstan
23 August 2002 Portugal
15 August 2002 USA
14 November 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,103,973
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures, NPV Entertainment
Also known as
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Pluto Nash, Avanture Pluto Neša, Aventurile lui Pluto Nash, Die Abenteuer von Pluto Nash, Las aventuras de Pluto Nash, Les aventures de Pluto Nash, Những Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Của Pluto Nash, Pluto Nash - Hold volt, hol nem volt..., Pluto Nash - Im Kampf gegen die Mondmafia, Pluto Nash'in Maceraları, Pluto Nešo nuotykiai, Pustolovine Plutona Nasha, Плуто Наш, Плуто Нэш, Пригоди Плуто Неша, プルート・ナッシュ, 星際冒險王, Πλούτο Νας, As Aventuras de Pluto Nash

Film rating

3.8
Rate 14 votes
3.9 IMDb
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Updated 15 December 2023

Film Trailers

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The Adventures of Pluto Nash - Trailer
The Adventures of Pluto Nash Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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