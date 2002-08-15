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The Adventures of Pluto Nash

You blew up my wood bar stools. You know how hard it is to get wood on the moon?

Pluto Nash You blew up my wood bar stools. You know how hard it is to get wood on the moon?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.