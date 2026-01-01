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Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson Lambert Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lambert Wilson

Lambert Wilson

Lambert Wilson

Date of Birth
3 August 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine (2012)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
The Matrix Reloaded 7.4
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Filmography

Aquí 6.7
Aquí Aquí
Drama 2026, France / Portugal
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris 7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
La Maison 6.6
La Maison
Drama 2024, France
A Great Friend 6.4
A Great Friend Les choses simples
Comedy 2023, France
Hands of Gold 5.6
Hands of Gold Des mains en or
Comedy 2023, France
Totems 7
Totems
Action, Thriller 2022, France
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Drama 2022, USA
Tickets
Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie 7.2
Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie
Adventure, Animation 2022, France
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lambert Wilson’s private life
Still from the film 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' – A Heartwarming Tale with an Impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes
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