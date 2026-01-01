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Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Date of Birth
3 August 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Ernest & Celestine
(2012)
7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
(2022)
Tickets
7.4
The Matrix Reloaded
(2003)
Filmography
6.7
Aquí
Aquí
Drama
2026, France / Portugal
7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
La Maison
Drama
2024, France
6.4
A Great Friend
Les choses simples
Comedy
2023, France
5.6
Hands of Gold
Des mains en or
Comedy
2023, France
7
Totems
Action, Thriller
2022, France
7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Drama
2022, USA
Tickets
7.2
Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie
Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie
Adventure, Animation
2022, France
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lambert Wilson’s private life
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' – A Heartwarming Tale with an Impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes
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