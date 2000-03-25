Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2000

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2000

Site Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angele, California, USA
Date 25 March 2000
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
Winner
All nominees
The Haunting 4.7
The Haunting
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
The Blair Witch Project 6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Barry Sonnenfeld
Barry Sonnenfeld
Wild Wild West
Winner
All nominees
Peter Hyams
End of Days
Jan de Bont
Jan de Bont
The Haunting
Dennis Dugan
Dennis Dugan
Big Daddy
George Lucas
George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Big Daddy
Winner
All nominees
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
For Love of the Game, Message in a Bottle
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Jakob the Liar, Bicentennial Man
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Jakob the Liar, Bicentennial Man
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
For Love of the Game, Message in a Bottle
End of Days
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Wild Wild West
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Hezer Donahyu
The Blair Witch Project
Winner
All nominees
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
Gloria
Entrapment, The Haunting
Entrapment, The Haunting
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Crazy in Alabama
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Ahmed Best
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Winner
All nominees
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Big Daddy
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Wild Wild West
Jake Lloyd
Jake Lloyd
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Stigmata, End of Days
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
The World Is Not Enough
Winner
All nominees
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
The Other Sister
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Wild Wild West As a prostitute.
Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Dogma, Wild Wild West
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
Brent Maddock, Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, Jim Thomas, John Thomas, S.S. Wilson
Winner
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
Brent Maddock, Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, Jim Thomas, John Thomas, S.S. Wilson
Winner
All nominees
The Haunting 4.7
The Haunting
David Self
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
, Steve Franks, Tim Herlihy
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
George Lucas
Big Daddy 6.4
Big Daddy
, Steve Franks, Tim Herlihy
The Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Stephen Kay, Kate Lanier, Scott Silver
The Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Stephen Kay, Kate Lanier, Scott Silver
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
Kevin Kline,
Winner
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
Kevin Kline,
Winner
All nominees
Entrapment 7.0
Entrapment
Sean Connery,
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd
The Haunting 4.7
The Haunting
Lili Taylor,
The World Is Not Enough 7.3
The World Is Not Enough
Pierce Brosnan,
Entrapment 7.0
Entrapment
Sean Connery,
The Haunting 4.7
The Haunting
Lili Taylor,
Razzie Award / Worst Actor of the Century
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
For 99.5% of everything he has EVER done.
Winner
All nominees
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
For The Postman (1997), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Wyatt Earp (1994) and Waterworld (1995) and others.
Prince
Prince
For Graffiti Bridge (1990), Under the Cherry Moon (1986) and others.
William Shatner
William Shatner
For Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) and others.
Pauly Shore
For Bio-Dome (1996), Encino Man (1992), Jury Duty (1995) and others.
Razzie Award / Worst Actress of the Century
Madonna
Madonna
For Body of Evidence (1992), Shanghai Surprise (1986), Who's That Girl (1987) and others.
Winner
All nominees
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields
For The Blue Lagoon (1980), Endless Love (1981), Sahara (1983), _Speed Zone! (1989)_ and others.
Pia Zadora
For Voyage of the Rock Aliens (1984), Butterfly (1981), Fake-Out (1982), The Lonely Lady (1983) and others.
Bo Derek
For Bolero (1984), Ghosts Can't Do It (1989), Tarzan the Ape Man (1981) and others.
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
For Showgirls (1995).
Razzie Award / Worst New Star of the Decade
Pauly Shore
For Bio-Dome (1996), Encino Man (1992), Jury Duty (1995) and others.
Winner
All nominees
Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola
For The Godfather Part III (1990) and Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999).
Dennis Rodman
For Double Team (1997) and Simon Sez (1999).
Ahmed Best
For Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999).
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
For Showgirls (1995).
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
, Stevie Wonder, Kool Moe Dee For the song "Wild Wild West".
Winner
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West
, Stevie Wonder, Kool Moe Dee For the song "Wild Wild West".
Winner
Razzie Award / Worst Picture of the Decade
Showgirls 6.3
Showgirls
"Winner" of 7 Razzies in 1996.
Winner
All nominees
The Postman 6.1
The Postman
"Winner" of 5 Razzies in 1998.
An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
"Winner" of 5 Razzies in 1999.
Striptease 5.8
Striptease
"Winner" of 6 Razzies in 1997.
Hudson Hawk 6.6
Hudson Hawk
"Winner" of 3 Razzies in 1992.
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more