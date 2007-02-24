Menu
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2007
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2007
Site
Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date
24 February 2007
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
4.2
BloodRayne
5.2
The Wicker Man
5.6
Lady in the Water
5.7
Little Man
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
M. Night Shyamalan
Lady in the Water
Winner
All nominees
Uwe Boll
BloodRayne
Michael Caton-Jones
Basic Instinct 2
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Ron Howard
The Da Vinci Code
Kinen Ayvori Uayans
Little Man
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Marlon Wayans
Little Man
Winner
Shawn Wayans
Little Man
Winner
All nominees
Rob Schneider
Little Man, The Benchwarmers
Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
(Dan Whitney).
The Wicker Man
Tim Allen
Zoom, The Shaggy Dog, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tim Allen
Zoom, The Shaggy Dog, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Basic Instinct 2
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
Haylie Duff
Material Girls
Hilary Duff
Material Girls
Haylie Duff
Material Girls
Hilary Duff
Material Girls
Jessica Simpson
Employee of the Month
Kristanna Loken
BloodRayne
Lindsay Lohan
Just My Luck
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
M. Night Shyamalan
Lady in the Water
Winner
All nominees
Ben Kingsley
BloodRayne
David Thewlis
Basic Instinct 2, The Omen
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Martin Short
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
David Thewlis
Basic Instinct 2, The Omen
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Danny DeVito
Deck the Halls
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Carmen Electra
Scary Movie 4, Date Movie
Winner
All nominees
Kristin Chenoweth
The Pink Panther, RV, Deck the Halls
Kate Bosworth
Superman Returns
Jenny McCarthy
John Tucker Must Die
Michelle Rodriguez
BloodRayne
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Leora Barish, Henri Bin
Based on characters created by Joe Eszterhas. A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Leora Barish, Henri Bin
Based on characters created by Joe Eszterhas. A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
5.7
Little Man
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans
5.6
Lady in the Water
M. Night Shyamalan
4.2
BloodRayne
Guinevere Turner
Based on the video game.
5.2
The Wicker Man
Neil LaBute
Based on the original screenplay by Anthony Shaffer.
5.7
Little Man
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Winner
5.7
Little Man
Rip-Off of the 1954 Bugs Bunny cartoon Baby Buggy Bunny (1954).
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6.0
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
6.3
The Pink Panther
6.5
Poseidon
5.5
Big Momma's House 2
5.2
The Wicker Man
4.7
The Shaggy Dog
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
5.7
Little Man
Marlon Wayans, Kerry Washington, Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans and either Kerry Washington or Marlon Wayans.
Winner
5.7
Little Man
Marlon Wayans, Kerry Washington, Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans and either Kerry Washington or Marlon Wayans.
Winner
All nominees
5.2
Basic Instinct 2
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Sharon Stone's lop-sided breasts.
5.2
The Wicker Man
... and his bear suit.
4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tim Allen, Martin Short
5.7
Material Girls
Marerial girls
Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff
5.7
Material Girls
Marerial girls
Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff
4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tim Allen, Martin Short
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
7.1
RV
Winner
All nominees
4.7
The Shaggy Dog
6.0
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
6.0
Deck the Halls
4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Show all nominees
