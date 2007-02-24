Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2007

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2007

Site Ivar Theatre, Los Angele, California, USA
Date 24 February 2007
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Basic Instinct 2 5.2
Basic Instinct 2 Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
BloodRayne 4.2
BloodRayne
The Wicker Man 5.2
The Wicker Man
Lady in the Water 5.6
Lady in the Water
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Razzie Award / Worst Director
M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
Lady in the Water
Winner
All nominees
Uwe Boll
Uwe Boll
BloodRayne
Michael Caton-Jones
Basic Instinct 2 A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
The Da Vinci Code
Kinen Ayvori Uayans
Little Man
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
Little Man
Winner
Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans
Little Man
Winner
All nominees
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Little Man, The Benchwarmers
Daniel Lawrence Whitney
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (Dan Whitney).
The Wicker Man
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Zoom, The Shaggy Dog, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Basic Instinct 2 A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
Haylie Duff
Material Girls
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
Material Girls
Haylie Duff
Material Girls
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
Employee of the Month
Kristanna Loken
BloodRayne
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Just My Luck
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
Lady in the Water
Winner
All nominees
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
BloodRayne
David Thewlis
David Thewlis
Basic Instinct 2, The Omen A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Martin Short
Martin Short
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Deck the Halls
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra
Scary Movie 4, Date Movie
Winner
All nominees
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
The Pink Panther, RV, Deck the Halls
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Superman Returns
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy
John Tucker Must Die
Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez
BloodRayne
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Basic Instinct 2 5.2
Basic Instinct 2 Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Leora Barish, Henri Bin Based on characters created by Joe Eszterhas. A.K.A. Basically, It Stinks, Too.
Winner
All nominees
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans
Lady in the Water 5.6
Lady in the Water
M. Night Shyamalan
BloodRayne 4.2
BloodRayne
Guinevere Turner Based on the video game.
The Wicker Man 5.2
The Wicker Man
Neil LaBute Based on the original screenplay by Anthony Shaffer.
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Basic Instinct 2 5.2
Basic Instinct 2 Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Winner
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Rip-Off of the 1954 Bugs Bunny cartoon Baby Buggy Bunny (1954).
Winner
All nominees
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 6.7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
The Pink Panther 6.3
The Pink Panther
Poseidon 6.5
Poseidon
Big Momma's House 2 5.5
Big Momma's House 2
The Wicker Man 5.2
The Wicker Man
The Shaggy Dog 4.7
The Shaggy Dog
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Little Man 5.7
Little Man
Marlon Wayans, Kerry Washington, Shawn Wayans Shawn Wayans and either Kerry Washington or Marlon Wayans.
Winner
All nominees
Basic Instinct 2 5.2
Basic Instinct 2 Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Sharon Stone's lop-sided breasts.
The Wicker Man 5.2
The Wicker Man
... and his bear suit.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tim Allen, Martin Short
Material Girls 5.7
Material Girls Marerial girls
Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff
Razzie Award / Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
RV 7.1
RV
Winner
All nominees
The Shaggy Dog 4.7
The Shaggy Dog
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Deck the Halls 6.0
Deck the Halls
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
