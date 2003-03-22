Menu
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2003
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2003
Site
Penthouse Suite of the Four-Points, Sheraton Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
22 March 2003
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
3.6
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Crossroads
4.4
Pinocchio
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
For "Star Wars/Episode II: Attack of the Groans".
Ron Underwood
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Tamra Davis
Crossroads
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio
Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Breckin Meyer
Pinocchio
Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio
Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Breckin Meyer
Pinocchio
Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Murphy
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Showtime, I Spy
Eight Crazy Nights, Mr. Deeds
Half Past Dead
Eight Crazy Nights, Mr. Deeds
Adriano Giannini
Swept Away
Eddie Murphy
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Showtime, I Spy
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Madonna
Swept Away
Tied with Britney Spears for Crossroads (2002).
Winner
Britney Spears
Crossroads
Tied with Madonna for Swept Away (2002).
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Deeds
Maid in Manhattan, Enough
Life or Something Like It
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
For "Star Wars/Episode II: Yada-Yada-Yoda".
Winner
All nominees
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Scooby-Doo
Robin Williams
Death to Smoochy
Christopher Walken
The Country Bears
Tom Green
Stealing Harvard
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Madonna
Die Another Day
Winner
All nominees
Rebecca Romijn
Rollerball
Lara Flynn Boyle
Men in Black II
Natalie Portman
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
For "Star Wars: Episode...Who Cares?".
Bo Derek
The Master of Disguise
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
George Lucas, Jonathan Hales
For "Star Wars: Episode II: The Boredom Continues".
Winner
All nominees
3.6
Swept Away
4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Vincenzo Cerami
5.5
Crossroads
Shonda Rhimes
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Neil Cuthbert
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
3.6
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
6.4
I Spy
6.1
Mr. Deeds
4.4
Pinocchio
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
For "Star Wars/Episode II: What-Ever (2002)".
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
3.6
Swept Away
Madonna, Adriano Giannini
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears, Anson Mount
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
6.3
Showtime
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
6.4
I Spy
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
6.3
Showtime
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
6.4
I Spy
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson
For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen
For "Star Wars/Episode II: Send in the Clones".
6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen
For "Star Wars/Episode II: Send in the Clones".
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Crossroads
5.3
Scooby-Doo
6.8
xXx
5.6
Eight Crazy Nights
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
5.5
Crossroads
Dido, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub
For the song "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".
Winner
5.5
Crossroads
Dido, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub
For the song "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Crossroads
Max Martin, Rami Yacoub
For the song "Overprotected".
5.5
Crossroads
Max Martin, Rami Yacoub
For the song "Overprotected".
6.8
Die Another Day
Madonna, Mirwais Ahmadzaï
For the song "Die Another Day".
6.8
Die Another Day
Madonna, Mirwais Ahmadzaï
For the song "Die Another Day".
Show all nominees
