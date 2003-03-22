Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2003

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2003

Site Penthouse Suite of the Four-Points, Sheraton Hotel, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 22 March 2003
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Swept Away 3.6
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Pinocchio 4.4
Pinocchio
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
The Adventures of Pluto Nash 3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
George Lucas
George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones For "Star Wars/Episode II: Attack of the Groans".
Ron Underwood
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Tamra Davis
Tamra Davis
Crossroads
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Pinocchio Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Pinocchio Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Pinocchio Dubbed Godzilla-style by Breckin Meyer.
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Showtime, I Spy
Eight Crazy Nights, Mr. Deeds
Half Past Dead
Eight Crazy Nights, Mr. Deeds
Adriano Giannini
Adriano Giannini
Swept Away
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Showtime, I Spy
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Madonna
Madonna
Swept Away Tied with Britney Spears for Crossroads (2002).
Winner
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Crossroads Tied with Madonna for Swept Away (2002).
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Deeds
Maid in Manhattan, Enough
Life or Something Like It
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones For "Star Wars/Episode II: Yada-Yada-Yoda".
Winner
All nominees
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Scooby-Doo
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Death to Smoochy
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
The Country Bears
Tom Green
Tom Green
Stealing Harvard
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Madonna
Madonna
Die Another Day
Winner
All nominees
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Rollerball
Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle
Men in Black II
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones For "Star Wars: Episode...Who Cares?".
Bo Derek
The Master of Disguise
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
George Lucas, Jonathan Hales For "Star Wars: Episode II: The Boredom Continues".
Winner
All nominees
Swept Away 3.6
Swept Away
Pinocchio 4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Vincenzo Cerami
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Shonda Rhimes
The Adventures of Pluto Nash 3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Neil Cuthbert
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Swept Away 3.6
Swept Away
Winner
All nominees
I Spy 6.4
I Spy
Mr. Deeds 6.1
Mr. Deeds
Pinocchio 4.4
Pinocchio
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
For "Star Wars/Episode II: What-Ever (2002)".
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Swept Away 3.6
Swept Away
Madonna, Adriano Giannini
Winner
All nominees
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Britney Spears, Anson Mount
The Adventures of Pluto Nash 3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
Showtime 6.3
Showtime
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
I Spy 6.4
I Spy
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
Pinocchio 4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
The Adventures of Pluto Nash 3.8
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
Showtime 6.3
Showtime
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
I Spy 6.4
I Spy
Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson For either De Niro or Wilson or himself cloned.
Pinocchio 4.4
Pinocchio
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen For "Star Wars/Episode II: Send in the Clones".
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen For "Star Wars/Episode II: Send in the Clones".
Razzie Award / Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
Jackass: The Movie 6.4
Jackass: The Movie
Winner
All nominees
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Scooby-Doo 5.3
Scooby-Doo
xXx 6.8
xXx
Eight Crazy Nights 5.6
Eight Crazy Nights
Razzie Award / Worst Original Song
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Dido, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub For the song "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".
Winner
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Dido, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub For the song "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".
Winner
All nominees
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Max Martin, Rami Yacoub For the song "Overprotected".
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads
Max Martin, Rami Yacoub For the song "Overprotected".
Die Another Day 6.8
Die Another Day
Madonna, Mirwais Ahmadzaï For the song "Die Another Day".
Die Another Day 6.8
Die Another Day
Madonna, Mirwais Ahmadzaï For the song "Die Another Day".
