Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2002

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2002

Site The Abracadabra Theatre, Magicopolis, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 23 March 2002
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green became the first winner of a Razzie for worst picture of the year actually to show up to receive it.
Winner
All nominees
Driven 4.5
Driven
Glitter 2.3
Glitter
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
3000 Miles to Graceland 6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Tom Green
Tom Green
Freddy Got Fingered
Winner
All nominees
Renny Harlin
Renny Harlin
Driven
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Town & Country
Peter Chelsom
Peter Chelsom
Town & Country
Michael Bay
Michael Bay
Pearl Harbor
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Glitter
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Tom Green
Tom Green
Freddy Got Fingered
Winner
All nominees
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
3000 Miles to Graceland
John Travolta
John Travolta
Swordfish, Domestic Disturbance
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Hardball, Sweet November
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Pearl Harbor
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Glitter
Winner
All nominees
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Original Sin
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Charlton Heston
Planet of the Apes, Town & Country, Cats & Dogs
Winner
All nominees
Max Beesley
Max Beesley
Glitter
Rip Torn
Freddy Got Fingered
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Driven
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Driven
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Estella Warren
Estella Warren
Driven, Planet of the Apes
Winner
All nominees
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Freddy Got Fingered
Julie Hagerty
Freddy Got Fingered
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Town & Country
3000 Miles to Graceland
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green, Derek Harvie
Winner
All nominees
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Randall Wallace
Glitter 2.3
Glitter
Kate Lanier, Cheryl L. West
3000 Miles to Graceland 6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Demien Lihtenshtayn, Richard Recco
Driven 4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Jan Skrentny, Neal Tabachnick
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Planet of the Apes 6.2
Planet of the Apes
Winner
All nominees
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles 4.8
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Jurassic Park III 6.5
Jurassic Park III
Watch trailer
Sweet November 7.2
Sweet November
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green ... and any animal he abuses.
Winner
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green ... and any animal he abuses.
Winner
All nominees
Glitter 2.3
Glitter
Mariah Carey Mariah Carey's Cleavage.
Driven 4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds
3000 Miles to Graceland 6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Kevin Costner, , Kurt Russell and EITHER Kevin Costner or Courtney Cox.
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Ben Affleck, , Josh Hartnett Ben Affleck and EITHER Kate Beckinsale or Josh Hartnett.
