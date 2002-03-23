Menu
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2002
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2002
Site
The Abracadabra Theatre, Magicopolis, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
23 March 2002
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green became the first winner of a Razzie for worst picture of the year actually to show up to receive it.
Winner
All nominees
4.5
Driven
2.3
Glitter
6.4
Pearl Harbor
6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Tom Green
Freddy Got Fingered
Winner
All nominees
Renny Harlin
Driven
Warren Beatty
Town & Country
Peter Chelsom
Town & Country
Michael Bay
Pearl Harbor
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Glitter
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Tom Green
Freddy Got Fingered
Winner
All nominees
Kevin Costner
3000 Miles to Graceland
John Travolta
Swordfish, Domestic Disturbance
Keanu Reeves
Hardball, Sweet November
Ben Affleck
Pearl Harbor
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Mariah Carey
Glitter
Winner
All nominees
The Wedding Planner, Angel Eyes
Penelope Cruz
Blow, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Vanilla Sky
The Wedding Planner, Angel Eyes
Sweet November
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Original Sin
Penelope Cruz
Blow, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Vanilla Sky
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Charlton Heston
Planet of the Apes, Town & Country, Cats & Dogs
Winner
Charlton Heston
Planet of the Apes, Town & Country, Cats & Dogs
Winner
All nominees
Max Beesley
Glitter
Rip Torn
Freddy Got Fingered
Sylvester Stallone
Driven
Burt Reynolds
Driven
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Estella Warren
Driven, Planet of the Apes
Winner
Estella Warren
Driven, Planet of the Apes
Winner
All nominees
Drew Barrymore
Freddy Got Fingered
Julie Hagerty
Freddy Got Fingered
Goldie Hawn
Town & Country
3000 Miles to Graceland
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green, Derek Harvie
Winner
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green, Derek Harvie
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Randall Wallace
2.3
Glitter
Kate Lanier, Cheryl L. West
6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Demien Lihtenshtayn, Richard Recco
6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Demien Lihtenshtayn, Richard Recco
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Randall Wallace
4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Jan Skrentny, Neal Tabachnick
2.3
Glitter
Kate Lanier, Cheryl L. West
4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Jan Skrentny, Neal Tabachnick
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
6.2
Planet of the Apes
Winner
All nominees
4.8
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
6.5
Jurassic Park III
Watch trailer
7.2
Sweet November
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green
... and any animal he abuses.
Winner
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Tom Green
... and any animal he abuses.
Winner
All nominees
2.3
Glitter
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Cleavage.
2.3
Glitter
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Cleavage.
4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds
6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Kevin Costner, ,
Kurt Russell and EITHER Kevin Costner or Courtney Cox.
4.5
Driven
Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Ben Affleck, , Josh Hartnett
Ben Affleck and EITHER Kate Beckinsale or Josh Hartnett.
6.4
3000 Miles to Graceland
Kevin Costner, ,
Kurt Russell and EITHER Kevin Costner or Courtney Cox.
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Ben Affleck, , Josh Hartnett
Ben Affleck and EITHER Kate Beckinsale or Josh Hartnett.
Show all nominees
