1 Overture / Going Through the Motions Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:57

2 I've Got a Theory / Bunnies / If We're Together Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:22

3 The Mustard Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:20

4 Under Your Spell Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:55

5 I'll Never Tell Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 4:01

6 The Parking Ticket Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:45

7 Rest in Peace Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:45

8 Dawn's Lament Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:19

9 Dawn's Ballet Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:13

10 What You Feel Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 3:01

11 Standing Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:11

12 Under Your Spell / Standing - Reprise Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:35

13 Walk Through the Fire Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 3:44

14 Something to Sing About Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 4:41

15 What You Feel - Reprise Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:46

16 Where Do We Go From Here? Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:53

17 Coda Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:41

18 End Credits (Broom Dance / Grr Arrgh) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:34

19 Main Title (Buffy Theme) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast 0:26

20 Suite From "Restless" Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 5:04

21 Suite From "Hush" Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 6:56

22 Sacrifice (From "The Gift") Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 2:58