Музыка из сериала «Баффи — истребительница вампиров»

Музыка из сериала «Баффи — истребительница вампиров»
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Feeling (Original Cast Album)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Feeling (Original Cast Album) 23 композиции.
Слушать
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (The Album)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (The Album) 18 композиций.
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Overture / Going Through the Motions Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:57
2 I've Got a Theory / Bunnies / If We're Together Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:22
3 The Mustard Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:20
4 Under Your Spell Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:55
5 I'll Never Tell Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 4:01
6 The Parking Ticket Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:45
7 Rest in Peace Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:45
8 Dawn's Lament Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:19
9 Dawn's Ballet Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:13
10 What You Feel Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 3:01
11 Standing Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 2:11
12 Under Your Spell / Standing - Reprise Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:35
13 Walk Through the Fire Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 3:44
14 Something to Sing About Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 4:41
15 What You Feel - Reprise Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:46
16 Where Do We Go From Here? Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 1:53
17 Coda Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:41
18 End Credits (Broom Dance / Grr Arrgh) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Джосс Уидон 0:34
19 Main Title (Buffy Theme) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast 0:26
20 Suite From "Restless" Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 5:04
21 Suite From "Hush" Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 6:56
22 Sacrifice (From "The Gift") Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast / Кристоф Бек 2:58
23 Something to Sing About (Demo) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast, Kai Cole, Джосс Уидон / Джосс Уидон 4:29
Доступен список песен из сериала «Баффи — истребительница вампиров» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Баффи — истребительница вампиров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
