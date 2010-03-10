Look, this guy, Solc, he was with that cow over there, Bubanovic, while she was married to her second husband, Winter. These bones here cheated on those bones... So what?

[pointing to tombstones in the cemetery]

Marta [pointing to tombstones in the cemetery] Look, this guy, Solc, he was with that cow over there, Bubanovic, while she was married to her second husband, Winter. These bones here cheated on those bones... So what?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.