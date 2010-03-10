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Poster of Just Between Us
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Just Between Us
6.6

Just Between Us

, 2010
Neka ostane medju nama
Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Just Between Us
6.6

Cast

Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Nikola
Ksenija Marinković
Marta
Nina Ivanisin
Davorka
Kresimir Mikic
Kresimir Mikic
Jura
Živko Anočić
Nino
Bojan Navojec
Braco
Daria Lorenci Flatz
Anamarija
Natasa Dorcic
Latica
Buga Simic
Maja
Ivana Roscic
Tamara
Director Rajko Grlić
Writer Rajko Grlić, Ante Tomic
Composer Alan Bjelinski, Alfi Kabiljo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovenia / Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 24 June 2011
World premiere 10 March 2010
Release date
10 March 2010 Croatia
11 May 2011 France
21 June 2012 Greece
27 July 2012 Spain
Worldwide Gross $19,359
Production Mainframe Productions, Yodi Movie Craftsman, Studio Maj
Also known as
Neka ostane medju nama, Just Between Us, Neka ostane među nama, Aramızda, Családban marad, Entre nosotros, Juste entre nous, Między nami, Rak beyneynu, Secrete bine ascunse, Solo entre nosotros, Sólo entre nosotros, Todo queda en familia, Εντελώς μεταξύ μας, Только между нами, 愛人のいる生活

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Marta [pointing to tombstones in the cemetery] Look, this guy, Solc, he was with that cow over there, Bubanovic, while she was married to her second husband, Winter. These bones here cheated on those bones... So what?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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