Synopsis
Documentary western drama about the last days of the hypnotic community of plastic bottle collectors aka bottlemen at one of the biggest unsanitary landfills in the world.
Expand
Country
Serbia / Slovenia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 August 2023
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
Production
Rt dobre Nade, Set Sail Films, Urgh!
Also known as
Bottlemen, FLAŠAROŠI, Zbieracze butelek
Director
Nemanja Vojinovic
Cast
Yani Boc
Slavisa Radu
Bojan Stojkov
Elvis Mojic Stojkov
Darko Ziva
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
