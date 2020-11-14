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Poster of Sanremo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Sanremo
6.1

Sanremo

, 2020
Sanremo
Italy, Slovenia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Sanremo
6.1

Synopsis

Bruno lives at a home for the elderly and is in love with a co-resident named Dusa. Their love story is fragmented, as they tend to constantly forget each other. Thus, they can always meet for the first time.

Cast

Sandi Pavlin
Bruno
Silva Cusin
Dusa
Boris Cavazza
Dare
Barbara Vidovic
Nurse
Barbara Cerar
Therapist
Jurij Drevenšek
Mojca Funkl
Spela
Lara Komar
Carer
Vladimir Jurc
Gino
Safet Mujcic
Guard
Doroteja Nadrah
Jana
Director Miroslav Mandic
Writer Miroslav Mandic
Composer Darko Rundek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 December 2022
World premiere 14 November 2020
Worldwide Gross $5,213
Production Filmostovje, Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija
Also known as
Sanremo, Сан Ремо, 산레모, サンレモ, 圣雷莫记忆

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 6 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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