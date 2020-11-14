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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Sanremo
6.1
Sanremo
, 2020
Sanremo
Italy, Slovenia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
Bruno lives at a home for the elderly and is in love with a co-resident named Dusa. Their love story is fragmented, as they tend to constantly forget each other. Thus, they can always meet for the first time.
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Cast
Sandi Pavlin
Bruno
Silva Cusin
Dusa
Boris Cavazza
Dare
Barbara Vidovic
Nurse
Barbara Cerar
Therapist
Jurij Drevenšek
Mojca Funkl
Spela
Lara Komar
Carer
Vladimir Jurc
Gino
Safet Mujcic
Guard
Doroteja Nadrah
Jana
Director
Miroslav Mandic
Writer
Miroslav Mandic
Composer
Darko Rundek
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy / Slovenia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
1 December 2022
World premiere
14 November 2020
Worldwide Gross
$5,213
Production
Filmostovje, Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija
Also known as
Sanremo, Сан Ремо, 산레모, サンレモ, 圣雷莫记忆
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 6 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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