October 1958, the Cold War is at its peak. The fear of a nuclear war is growing every day. Working on a secret experiment at the state nuclear institute Vinča in Yugoslavia, a group of young communist scientists led by Professor Dragoslav Popović get irradiated with a lethal dose of uranium. Under the veil of secrecy, in the middle of the night, on a special flight, they are sent to Paris to the Institut Curie clinic for experimental medical treatment headed by respected doctor Georges Mathé. Doctor Mathé who is a fiery adversary to nuclear weapons feels a genuine contempt for the work endeavors of Professor Popović and his team. On the other hand, they doubt Mathé’s true intentions to cure them. As they are left with only days to live, the medical team still has no solution. So, Doctor Mathé proposes to perform the first-ever human bone marrow transplant. Is it an experiment with human lives or does he truly want to help?
CountryNorth Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
Runtime2 hours 0 minute
Production year2023
Online premiere25 February 2024
World premiere4 August 2023
Release date
16 November 2023
Croatia
5 June 2024
France
26 October 2023
Montenegro
26 October 2023
Serbia
Worldwide Gross$1,496,065
ProductionCobra Film Department, Ton Film, Perfo Production
Also known as
Cuvari formule, Guardians of the Formula, Čuvari formule, Chain Reaction, L'Affaire Vinca Curie, L'Affaire Vinča Curie, Lančana reakcija, Los guardianes de la fórmula, Süsteemi valvurid, Varuhi formule, Чуварите на формулата - верижна реакција, 連核反應, Ланчана реакција, 绝密配方, Les Gardiens de la formule
Film rating
8.1
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Quotes
DragoslavMy country is said to have five seasons: spring, summer, autumn, winter and... bombing.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.