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Poster of Guardians of the Formula
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Guardians of the Formula
8.1

Guardians of the Formula

, 2023
Cuvari formule
North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Guardians of the Formula
8.1

Synopsis

October 1958, the Cold War is at its peak. The fear of a nuclear war is growing every day. Working on a secret experiment at the state nuclear institute Vinča in Yugoslavia, a group of young communist scientists led by Professor Dragoslav Popović get irradiated with a lethal dose of uranium. Under the veil of secrecy, in the middle of the night, on a special flight, they are sent to Paris to the Institut Curie clinic for experimental medical treatment headed by respected doctor Georges Mathé. Doctor Mathé who is a fiery adversary to nuclear weapons feels a genuine contempt for the work endeavors of Professor Popović and his team. On the other hand, they doubt Mathé’s true intentions to cure them. As they are left with only days to live, the medical team still has no solution. So, Doctor Mathé proposes to perform the first-ever human bone marrow transplant. Is it an experiment with human lives or does he truly want to help?

Cast

Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Professor Georges Maté
Radivoje Bukvic
Professor Dragoslav Popovic
Lionel Abelanski
Lionel Abelanski
Professor Jame
Jérémie Laheurte
Doctor Schwarzenberg
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Pavle Savic
Dragan Bjelogrlic
Leka Rankovic
Cédric Appietto
Cédric Appietto
Jurij Drevenšek
Jean-Louis Coulloc'h
Olivier Barthélémy
Derval
Annie Serra
Annie Serra
Odet Dragi
Alisa Radakovic
Rosa
Director Dragan Bjelogrlic
Writer Dragan Bjelogrlic, Vuk Rsumovic, Ognjen Svilicic, Goran Milasinovic
Composer Aleksandar Randjelovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 February 2024
World premiere 4 August 2023
Release date
16 November 2023 Croatia
5 June 2024 France
26 October 2023 Montenegro
26 October 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $1,496,065
Production Cobra Film Department, Ton Film, Perfo Production
Also known as
Cuvari formule, Guardians of the Formula, Čuvari formule, Chain Reaction, L'Affaire Vinca Curie, L'Affaire Vinča Curie, Lančana reakcija, Los guardianes de la fórmula, Süsteemi valvurid, Varuhi formule, Чуварите на формулата - верижна реакција, 連核反應, Ланчана реакција, 绝密配方, Les Gardiens de la formule

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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