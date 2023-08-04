October 1958, the Cold War is at its peak. The fear of a nuclear war is growing every day. Working on a secret experiment at the state nuclear institute Vinča in Yugoslavia, a group of young communist scientists led by Professor Dragoslav Popović get irradiated with a lethal dose of uranium. Under the veil of secrecy, in the middle of the night, on a special flight, they are sent to Paris to the Institut Curie clinic for experimental medical treatment headed by respected doctor Georges Mathé. Doctor Mathé who is a fiery adversary to nuclear weapons feels a genuine contempt for the work endeavors of Professor Popović and his team. On the other hand, they doubt Mathé’s true intentions to cure them. As they are left with only days to live, the medical team still has no solution. So, Doctor Mathé proposes to perform the first-ever human bone marrow transplant. Is it an experiment with human lives or does he truly want to help?

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