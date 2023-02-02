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Poster of Something Sweet
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Something Sweet
7.2

Something Sweet

, 2023
Nekaj sladkega
Slovenia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Something Sweet
7.2

Synopsis

A romantic comedy of confusion.

Cast

Sasko Kocev
Gogi
Jelena Jovanova
Kaja
Ranko Babic
Joco
Pedja Bajovic
Gost na panelu
Gasper Bergant
Cinik
Klemen Bucan
Gost na panelu
Bojan Cvjetićanin
Joker Out singer
Zinaida Dedakin
babica Julija
Simon Dimnik
Pretepac
Kristijan Draksler
Seksi tip na maminih fotkah
Director Tin Vodopivec
Writer Urska Majdic, Tin Vodopivec
Composer Leon First, Urska Majdic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Croatia 12
2 February 2023 Slovenia
Worldwide Gross $58,370
Also known as
Nekaj sladkega, Something Sweet, Nešto slatko

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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