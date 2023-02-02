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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Something Sweet
7.2
Something Sweet
, 2023
Nekaj sladkega
Slovenia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.2
Synopsis
A romantic comedy of confusion.
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Cast
Sasko Kocev
Gogi
Jelena Jovanova
Kaja
Ranko Babic
Joco
Pedja Bajovic
Gost na panelu
Gasper Bergant
Cinik
Klemen Bucan
Gost na panelu
Bojan Cvjetićanin
Joker Out singer
Zinaida Dedakin
babica Julija
Simon Dimnik
Pretepac
Kristijan Draksler
Seksi tip na maminih fotkah
Director
Tin Vodopivec
Writer
Urska Majdic
,
Tin Vodopivec
Composer
Leon First
,
Urska Majdic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Slovenia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023
Croatia
12
2 February 2023
Slovenia
Worldwide Gross
$58,370
Also known as
Nekaj sladkega, Something Sweet, Nešto slatko
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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