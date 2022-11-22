Menu
Poster of Wake Me
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Wake Me

Wake Me

Zbudi me 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 November 2022
Budget €1,300,000
Worldwide Gross $5,401
Production Vertigo, Jaka produkcija, Living Pictures
Also known as
Zbudi me, Wake Me, Ärata mind, Svegliami
Director
Marko Šantić
Cast
Tamara Avgustin
Andrijana Boskovska
Armin Culic
Jurij Drevenšek
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
