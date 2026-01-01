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Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Cuba Gooding Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Date of Birth
2 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Forever 8.2
Forever (2014)
American Crime Story 8.2
American Crime Story (2016)
Jerry Maguire 7.9
Jerry Maguire (1996)

Filmography

A Line of Fire 3.7
A Line of Fire A Line of Fire
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Quantum Supremacy 4.1
Quantum Supremacy Quantum Supremacy
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
4
Skeletons in the Closet Skeletons in the Closet
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Firing Squad 6.4
The Firing Squad The Firing Squad
Adventure 2024, USA
Athena Saves Christmas 5.6
Athena Saves Christmas Athena Saves Christmas
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, USA
The Weapon 2.5
The Weapon The Weapon
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Life in a Year 5.9
Life in a Year Life in a Year
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
American Crime Story 8.2
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
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