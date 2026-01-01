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Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Date of Birth
2 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Forever
(2014)
8.2
American Crime Story
(2016)
7.9
Jerry Maguire
(1996)
Filmography
3.7
A Line of Fire
A Line of Fire
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
4.1
Quantum Supremacy
Quantum Supremacy
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4
Skeletons in the Closet
Skeletons in the Closet
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
6.4
The Firing Squad
The Firing Squad
Adventure
2024, USA
5.6
Athena Saves Christmas
Athena Saves Christmas
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2024, USA
2.5
The Weapon
The Weapon
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
5.9
Life in a Year
Life in a Year
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
8.2
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
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