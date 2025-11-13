Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2011

Top films of 2011

The Intouchables 8.7
1 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
X-Men: First Class 8.1
3 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Limitless 8.0
4 Limitless
Thriller 2011, USA
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
5 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Warrior 8.0
6 Warrior
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Thor 7.9
7 Thor
Action, Adventure, Drama 2011, USA
Doctor Faustus 7.8
8 Doctor Faustus
Theatrical 2011, Great Britain
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 7.8
9 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Adventure, Crime 2011, USA
The Artist 7.8
10 The Artist
Romantic 2011, France
Drive 7.8
11 Drive
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
12 Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2011, USA
Fast Five 7.8
13 Fast Five
Action, Adventure 2011, USA
Captain America: The First Avenger 7.8
14 Captain America: The First Avenger
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Source Code 7.8
15 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Real Steel 7.7
16 Real Steel
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
17 Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation 2011, USA
The Skin I Live In 7.6
18 The Skin I Live In
Drama 2011, Spain
Detachment 7.6
19 Detachment
Drama 2011, USA
Rio 7.6
20 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides 7.6
21 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2011, USA
Rango 7.6
22 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
One Day 7.6
23 One Day
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Great Britain
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
24 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Moneyball 7.6
25 Moneyball
Drama 2011, USA
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 7.6
26 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Action 2011, USA
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
27 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Midnight in Paris 7.5
28 Midnight in Paris
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Jane Eyre 7.5
29 Jane Eyre
Romantic, Drama 2011, Great Britain
In Time 7.5
30 In Time
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Insidious 7.5
31 Insidious
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
The Hidden Face 7.5
32 The Hidden Face
Thriller 2011, Spain / Colombia
Siberia, Monamour 7.5
33 Siberia, Monamour
Drama 2011, Russia
Water for Elephants 7.5
34 Water for Elephants
Drama 2011, USA
Samsara 7.4
35 Samsara
Documentary 2011, USA
The Hangover Part II 7.4
36 The Hangover Part II
Comedy 2011, USA
Crazy, Stupid, Love. 7.4
37 Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Comedy 2011, USA
Two Days 7.4
38 Two Days
Romantic 2011, Russia
The Vow 7.4
39 The Vow
Romantic, Drama 2011, USA
Just Go with It 7.4
40 Just Go with It
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Arthur Christmas 7.3
41 Arthur Christmas
Animation 2011, USA / Great Britain
The Mechanic 7.3
42 The Mechanic
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Puss in Boots 7.3
43 Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
War Horse 7.3
44 War Horse
War 2011, USA
Unknown 7.3
45 Unknown
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
The Lincoln Lawyer 7.3
46 The Lincoln Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
The Guard 7.3
47 The Guard
Comedy, Thriller 2011, Ireland
This Means War 7.2
48 This Means War
Comedy, Action, Romantic 2011, USA
Green Lantern 7.2
49 Green Lantern
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2011, USA
Paul 7.2
50 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Ted 7.2
51 Ted
Comedy 2011, USA
Horrible Bosses 7.2
52 Horrible Bosses
Comedy 2011, USA
Dolphin Tale 7.2
53 Dolphin Tale
Drama 2011, USA
Anonymous 7.1
54 Anonymous
Drama 2011, Germany / Great Britain
Friends with Benefits 7.1
55 Friends with Benefits
Comedy 2011, USA
Safe 7.1
56 Safe
Crime 2011, USA
The Change-Up 7.1
57 The Change-Up
Comedy 2011, USA
Goon 7.1
58 Goon
Comedy 2011, USA
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
59 Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Pyat nevest 7.0
60 Pyat nevest
Comedy 2011, Russia
Killer Elite 7.0
61 Killer Elite
Action, Thriller 2011, USA / Australia
Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive 7.0
62 Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive
Biography, Drama 2011, Russia
Cars 2 7.0
63 Cars 2
Animation, Comedy, Family 2011, USA
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 7.0
64 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk
Comedy, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, Russia
Generation P 6.9
65 Generation P
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, Russia
Colombiana 6.9
66 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Yolki 2 6.9
67 Yolki 2
Comedy 2011, Russia
No Strings Attached 6.9
68 No Strings Attached
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Super 8 6.9
69 Super 8
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
I Am Number Four 6.9
70 I Am Number Four
Sci-Fi, Action 2011, USA
Johnny English Reborn 6.9
71 Johnny English Reborn
Comedy 2011, USA
Scream 4 6.9
72 Scream 4
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Mr. Popper's Penguins 6.9
73 Mr. Popper's Penguins
Comedy 2011, USA
O chyom eshchyo govoryat muzhchiny 6.8
74 O chyom eshchyo govoryat muzhchiny
Comedy 2011, Russia
Smeshariki: Nachalo 6.8
75 Smeshariki: Nachalo
Animation, Children's 2011, Russia
Sanctum 6.8
76 Sanctum
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2011, USA
Paranormal Activity 3 6.8
77 Paranormal Activity 3
Horror 2011, USA
Tower Heist 6.8
78 Tower Heist
Comedy, Action 2011, USA
The Thing 6.8
79 The Thing
Horror, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Final Destination 5 6.8
80 Final Destination 5
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
81 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
A Dangerous Method 6.8
82 A Dangerous Method
Drama 2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Blitz 6.8
83 Blitz
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Monte Carlo 6.8
84 Monte Carlo
Comedy 2011, USA
Contagion 6.8
85 Contagion
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA
Grave Encounters 6.8
86 Grave Encounters
Horror 2011, Canada
The Burma Conspiracy 6.8
87 The Burma Conspiracy
Adventure 2011, France
Dream House 6.8
88 Dream House
Thriller 2011, USA
Sucker Punch 6.7
89 Sucker Punch
Fantasy, Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Immortals 6.7
90 Immortals
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2011, USA
Combat Girls 6.7
91 Combat Girls
Drama 2011, Germany
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 6.7
92 Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2011, USA
The Rite 6.7
93 The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
The Possession 6.7
94 The Possession
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
The Rum Diary 6.7
95 The Rum Diary
Drama, Adventure 2011, USA
Bad Teacher 6.6
96 Bad Teacher
Comedy 2011, USA
Faust 6.6
97 Faust
Drama 2011, Russia
Hall Pass 6.6
98 Hall Pass
Comedy 2011, USA
New Year's Eve 6.6
99 New Year's Eve
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 6.6
100 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
