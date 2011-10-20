In a future where people stop aging at 25, but are engineered to live only one more year, having the means to buy your way out of the situation is a shot at immortal youth. Here, Will Salas finds himself accused of murder and on the run with a hostage - a connection that becomes an important part of the way against the system.
ProductionRegency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Strike Entertainment
Also known as
In Time, El precio del mañana, Время, Đúng Giờ, En temps, Games of the Shadows, I'm.mortal, Įkalinti laike, In Time - Deine Zeit läuft ab, În timp, La Wela Sut Narok, Laenatud aeg, Laikā, Lopott idő, Minut cu minut, Now, O Preço do Amanhã, Olam ha'zman, Sem Tempo, The Price Game of Shadows, Thời Khắc Sinh Tử, Time, Time Out, TIME タイム, Trgovci s časom, Untitled Justin Timberlake/Amanda Seyfried Thriller, Vaqt, Vaxt, Vrijeme je novac, Vymedzený čas, Vyměřený čas, Wyścig z czasem, Zamana Karşı, Дилъри на време, Преостало време, Уақыт, Чaс, इन टाइम, 인 타임, 鐘點戰, Час, Ժամանակ, سر وقت, فى الوقت المحدد, في الوقت المحدد, 时间规划局, 潛逃時空, இன் டைம், Në Kohë, עולם הזמן, อินไทม์ ล่าเวลาสุดนรก, In Time – Deine Zeit läuft ab, لە کاتدا, დროში, TIME／タイム
Will SalasGood for you. You won't see 106, you have too many more nights like tonight.
Henry HamiltonYou are right. But the day comes when you've had enough. Your mind can be spent, even if your body's not. We want to die. We need to.
Will SalasThat's your problem? You've been alive too long? You ever known anyone who's died?
Henry HamiltonFor a few to be immortal, many must die.
Will SalasWhat the hell is that supposed to mean?
Henry HamiltonYou really don't know, do you? Everyone can't live forever. Where would we put them? Why do you think there are time zones? Why do you think taxes and prices go up the same day in the ghetto? The cost of living keeps rising to make sure people keep dying. How else could there be men with a million years while most live day to day? But the truth is... there's more than enough. No one has to die before their time. If you had as much time as I have on that clock, what would you do with it?
Will SalasI'd stop watching it. I can tell you one thing. If I had all that time, I sure as hell wouldn't waste it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.