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Poster of In Time
7.5
In Time - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films In Time
7.5

In Time

, 2011
In Time
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of In Time
7.5
In Time - Dubbed trailer
In Time  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In a future where people stop aging at 25, but are engineered to live only one more year, having the means to buy your way out of the situation is a shot at immortal youth. Here, Will Salas finds himself accused of murder and on the run with a hostage - a connection that becomes an important part of the way against the system.

Cast

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Sylvia Weis
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake
Will Salas
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Raymond Leon
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Rachel Salas
Alex Pettyfer
Alex Pettyfer
Vincent Kartheiser
Vincent Kartheiser
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote
Shyloh Oostwald
Maya
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki
Borel
Colin McGurk
Citizen
Will Harris
Ulysse
Director Andrew Niccol
Writer Andrew Niccol
Composer Craig Armstrong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 2 December 2011
World premiere 20 October 2011
Release date
27 October 2011 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 16+
27 October 2011 Australia
27 October 2011 Belarus
4 November 2011 Brazil
28 October 2011 Bulgaria
27 October 2011 Canada
3 November 2011 Czechia
1 December 2011 Denmark
28 October 2011 Estonia
25 November 2011 Finland
23 November 2011 France
19 December 2011 Germany
1 November 2011 Great Britain
8 December 2011 Greece
27 October 2011 Hong Kong IIA
27 October 2011 Hungary
1 November 2011 Ireland
17 February 2012 Italy
27 October 2011 Kazakhstan
28 October 2011 Lithuania
3 November 2011 Netherlands
4 November 2011 Norway
4 November 2011 Panama
10 November 2011 Portugal
27 October 2011 Romania 15
3 November 2011 Slovakia 12
27 October 2011 South Korea
2 December 2011 Spain
28 October 2011 Sweden
28 October 2011 Taiwan
28 October 2011 USA
27 October 2011 Ukraine
28 November 2011 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $173,930,596
Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Strike Entertainment
Also known as
In Time, El precio del mañana, Время, Đúng Giờ, En temps, Games of the Shadows, I'm.mortal, Įkalinti laike, In Time - Deine Zeit läuft ab, În timp, La Wela Sut Narok, Laenatud aeg, Laikā, Lopott idő, Minut cu minut, Now, O Preço do Amanhã, Olam ha'zman, Sem Tempo, The Price Game of Shadows, Thời Khắc Sinh Tử, Time, Time Out, TIME タイム, Trgovci s časom, Untitled Justin Timberlake/Amanda Seyfried Thriller, Vaqt, Vaxt, Vrijeme je novac, Vymedzený čas, Vyměřený čas, Wyścig z czasem, Zamana Karşı, Дилъри на време, Преостало време, Уақыт, Чaс, इन टाइम, 인 타임, 鐘點戰, Час, Ժամանակ, سر وقت, فى الوقت المحدد, في الوقت المحدد, 时间规划局, 潛逃時空, இன் டைம், Në Kohë, עולם הזמן, อินไทม์ ล่าเวลาสุดนรก, In Time – Deine Zeit läuft ab, لە کاتدا, დროში, TIME／タイム

Film rating

7.5
Rate 174 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  946 In the Sci-Fi genre  132 In films of USA  596 In films of 2011  30

Film Trailers

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In Time - Dubbed trailer
In Time Dubbed trailer
In Time - Clip
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Listen to the
soundtrack In Time

Quotes

Henry Hamilton How old are you? In real time?
Will Salas 28.
Henry Hamilton I'm 105.
Will Salas Good for you. You won't see 106, you have too many more nights like tonight.
Henry Hamilton You are right. But the day comes when you've had enough. Your mind can be spent, even if your body's not. We want to die. We need to.
Will Salas That's your problem? You've been alive too long? You ever known anyone who's died?
Henry Hamilton For a few to be immortal, many must die.
Will Salas What the hell is that supposed to mean?
Henry Hamilton You really don't know, do you? Everyone can't live forever. Where would we put them? Why do you think there are time zones? Why do you think taxes and prices go up the same day in the ghetto? The cost of living keeps rising to make sure people keep dying. How else could there be men with a million years while most live day to day? But the truth is... there's more than enough. No one has to die before their time. If you had as much time as I have on that clock, what would you do with it?
Will Salas I'd stop watching it. I can tell you one thing. If I had all that time, I sure as hell wouldn't waste it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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