Henry Hamilton How old are you? In real time?

Will Salas 28.

Henry Hamilton I'm 105.

Will Salas Good for you. You won't see 106, you have too many more nights like tonight.

Henry Hamilton You are right. But the day comes when you've had enough. Your mind can be spent, even if your body's not. We want to die. We need to.

Will Salas That's your problem? You've been alive too long? You ever known anyone who's died?

Henry Hamilton For a few to be immortal, many must die.

Will Salas What the hell is that supposed to mean?

Henry Hamilton You really don't know, do you? Everyone can't live forever. Where would we put them? Why do you think there are time zones? Why do you think taxes and prices go up the same day in the ghetto? The cost of living keeps rising to make sure people keep dying. How else could there be men with a million years while most live day to day? But the truth is... there's more than enough. No one has to die before their time. If you had as much time as I have on that clock, what would you do with it?