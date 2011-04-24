Henry Barthes How are you to imagine anything if the images are always provided for you?

Henry Barthes Doublethink. To deliberately believe in lies, while knowing they're false.

Henry Barthes Examples of this in everyday life: "Oh, I need to be pretty to be happy. I need surgery to be pretty. I need to be thin, famous, fashionable." Our young men today are being told that women are whores, bitches, things to be screwed, beaten, shit on, and shamed. This is a marketing holocaust. Twenty-four hours a day for the rest of our lives, the powers that be are hard at work dumbing us to death.