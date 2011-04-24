Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Detachment

Detachment

Detachment 18+
Synopsis

A substitute teacher who drifts from classroom to classroom finds a connection to the students and teachers during his latest assignment.
Detachment - trailer
Detachment  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 24 February 2012
World premiere 24 April 2011
Release date
3 May 2012 Russia Premium Film 16+
24 April 2011 Australia
3 May 2012 Belarus
1 February 2012 France
21 March 2013 Greece
13 July 2011 Ireland
22 June 2012 Italy
3 May 2012 Kazakhstan
13 September 2012 Netherlands
15 November 2012 Portugal
8 May 2014 South Korea
31 October 2012 Spain
3 May 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,688,710
Production Paper Street Films, Appian Way, Kingsgate Films
Also known as
Detachment, Indiferencia, O Substituto, A mintatanár, Asendusõpetaja, Atsiskyrimas vardan išlikimo, Détachement, Detachment - Il distacco, Detatchimento, El profesor (Detachment), El professor, Hững Hờ, Indiferenţă, Kopma, Mor'e makhalif, Na zamjeni, Z dystansu, Μαθήματα ζωής, Вчитель на заміну, На дистанци, Отчуждение, Учитель на замену, デタッチメント　優しい無関心, 人間師格, 超脱
Director
Tony Kaye
Cast
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
James Caan
James Caan
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu
Film rating

7.6
24 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  746 In the Drama genre  349 In films of USA  471
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Yazev_Vladimir 14 January 2018, 09:23
Учитель на замену (2011)

Фильм который определённо заслуживает вашего внимания. Особенно если любите умные и философские фильмы.

Это очень…
MariaAlexandrovna 2 April 2015, 12:51
Фильм достаточно сложный. Поэтому,многие в зале так и ушли с морщинами на лицах, что появились во время просмотра.
Очень хорошая работа,сценариста…
Quotes
Henry Barthes How are you to imagine anything if the images are always provided for you?
Henry Barthes Doublethink. To deliberately believe in lies, while knowing they're false.
Henry Barthes Examples of this in everyday life: "Oh, I need to be pretty to be happy. I need surgery to be pretty. I need to be thin, famous, fashionable." Our young men today are being told that women are whores, bitches, things to be screwed, beaten, shit on, and shamed. This is a marketing holocaust. Twenty-four hours a day for the rest of our lives, the powers that be are hard at work dumbing us to death.
Henry Barthes So to defend ourselves, and fight against assimilating this dullness into our thought processes, we must learn to read. To stimulate our own imagination, to cultivate our own consciousness, our own belief systems. We all need skills to defend, to preserve our own minds.
Detachment - trailer
Detachment Trailer
Detachment - trailer с закадровым переводом
Detachment Trailer с закадровым переводом
