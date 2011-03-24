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Poster of Sucker Punch
6.7
Sucker Punch - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sucker Punch
6.7

Sucker Punch

, 2011
Sucker Punch
USA / Fantasy, Thriller, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sucker Punch
6.7
Sucker Punch - Dubbed trailer
Sucker Punch  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young girl is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather, retreating to an alternative reality as a coping strategy, envisioning a plan to help her escape.

Cast

Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Amber
Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Dr. Vera Gorski
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Blondie
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Rocket
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Doctor
Emily Browning
Emily Browning
Babydoll
Abbie Cornish
Abbie Cornish
Sweet Pea
Scott Glenn
Scott Glenn
Wise Man
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Blue Jones
Richard Cetrone
CJ
Director Zack Snyder
Writer Zack Snyder, Steve Shibuya
Composer Tyler Bates, Marius De Vries
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 25 March 2011
World premiere 24 March 2011
Release date
31 March 2011 Russia КАРО Премьер 16+
7 April 2011 Australia
31 March 2011 Belarus
25 March 2011 Brazil
1 April 2011 Estonia
15 April 2011 Finland
30 March 2011 France
31 March 2011 Germany
1 April 2011 Great Britain
7 April 2011 Greece
31 March 2011 Hong Kong
24 March 2011 Hungary
1 April 2011 Ireland 12A
25 March 2011 Italy
15 April 2011 Japan
31 March 2011 Kazakhstan
24 March 2011 Netherlands
15 April 2011 Norway
25 March 2011 Poland
31 March 2011 Portugal
31 March 2011 Slovakia
7 April 2011 South Korea
25 March 2011 Spain
25 March 2011 USA
31 March 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $82,000,000
Worldwide Gross $89,792,502
Production Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures, Cruel & Unusual Films
Also known as
Sucker Punch, Sucker Punch: Mundo Surreal, Mundo surreal, Sucker Punch - Mundo surreal, Aizliegtais paņēmiens, Álomháború, Angel Wars, Babydoll uzvraća udarac, Chiến Binh Gợi Cảm, Coup interdit, Mundo surreal: Sucker Punch, Nagły cios, Nelauktas smūgis, Prikriti udarec, Sucker Punch: Evadare din realitate, Sucker Punch: Nadrealni svijet, Sucker Punch: The IMAX Experience, Sucker Punch: Измислен свят, Заборонений прийом, Запрещённый приём, Изненадни ударац, सकर पन्च, सकर पन्च: एक ज़ोर का झटका, エンジェル ウォーズ, 殺客同萌, 美少女特工队, 美少女特攻队, 天姬戰

Film rating

6.7
Rate 53 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2407 In the Fantasy genre  159 In the Thriller genre  476 In the Action genre  547 In films of USA  1464 In films of 2011  91

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sucker Punch - Dubbed trailer
Sucker Punch Dubbed trailer
Sucker Punch - Dubbed tV spot 2
Sucker Punch Dubbed tV spot 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Sucker Punch

Quotes

Sweet Pea And finally this question, the mystery of whose story it will be. Of who draws the curtain. Who is it that chooses our steps in the dance? Who drives us mad? Lashes us with whips and crowns us with victory when we survive the impossible? Who is it, that does all of these things?
Sweet Pea Who honors those we love for the very life we live? Who sends monsters to kill us, and at the same time sings that we will never die? Who teaches us what's real and how to laugh at lies? Who decides why we live and what we'll die to defend? Who chains us? And who holds the key that can set us free... It's you. You have all the weapons you need. Now fight!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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