Dr. Medlin Alright, now I want to show you something I showed you earlier. From five years ago.

[plays back CCTV recording showing a violent, crazed man turning to face the camera]

Will Atenton [shocked pause] That's not... Peter Ward. That's... that's me.

Dr. Medlin You lived in this institution for five years, Peter.

Will Atenton No. Um... that's, that's ridiculous. I... I'm not Peter Ward. I'm Will Atenton.