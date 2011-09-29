Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dream House
6.8
Dream House - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dream House
6.8

Dream House

, 2011
Dream House
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dream House
6.8
Dream House - Dubbed trailer
Dream House  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Soon after moving into their seemingly idyllic new home, a family learns of a brutal crime committed against former residents of the dwelling.

Cast

Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Will Atenton
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Ann Patterson
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Libby
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Jack Patterson
Claire Geare
Dee Dee
Taylor Geare
Trish
Mark Wilson
Jonathan Potts
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Boyce
Rachel G. Fox
Chloe Patterson
Jane Alexander
Dr. Greeley
Brian Murray
Dr. Medlin
Director Jim Sheridan
Writer David Loucka
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 29 September 2011
Release date
29 September 2011 Russia Каскад
13 October 2011 Argentina +13
29 September 2011 Belarus
5 October 2011 Belgium
30 September 2011 Brazil
30 September 2011 Canada 14A
6 October 2011 Czechia
25 December 2011 Denmark
14 October 2011 Estonia
5 October 2011 France
30 September 2011 Germany
25 November 2011 Great Britain 15
24 November 2011 Greece
27 October 2011 Hong Kong
6 October 2011 Hungary
4 July 2012 Iceland
25 November 2011 Ireland 15A
8 June 2012 Italy
23 November 2012 Japan G
29 September 2011 Kazakhstan
14 October 2011 Mexico B
3 November 2011 Netherlands
9 December 2011 Norway 15
5 October 2011 Philippines R-13
29 September 2011 Portugal
13 October 2011 Singapore PG13
29 October 2015 South Korea 15
4 November 2011 Spain
30 September 2011 Turkey 13A
30 September 2011 USA
29 September 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $39,984,400
Production Morgan Creek Entertainment, Bobker/Kruger
Also known as
Dream House, Detrás de las paredes, A Casa dos Sonhos, Álmok otthona, Beit ha'halomot, Casa de vis, Dom snów, Hayal Evi, Klastingi namai, Kuća snova, La maison de rêve, Nhà Cổ Kinh Hoàng, Sapņu māja, Unelmate kodu, Το σπίτι των ονείρων, Дім марень, Дом грёз, Кућа снова, Къщата на сенките, ドリームハウス, 凶宅藏私, 靈異豪宅

Film rating

6.8
Rate 30 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2340 In the Thriller genre  460 In films of USA  1428 In films of 2011  88

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dream House - Dubbed trailer
Dream House Dubbed trailer
Dream House - Clip 1
Dream House Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Dream House

Quotes

Dr. Medlin Alright, now I want to show you something I showed you earlier. From five years ago.
[plays back CCTV recording showing a violent, crazed man turning to face the camera]
Will Atenton [shocked pause] That's not... Peter Ward. That's... that's me.
Dr. Medlin You lived in this institution for five years, Peter.
Will Atenton No. Um... that's, that's ridiculous. I... I'm not Peter Ward. I'm Will Atenton.
Dr. Medlin That's the name you gave yourself. W1-1L becomes Will. The numbers 8-10-10 become Atenton. Will Atenton.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dream House

The Innkeepers
The Innkeepers Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
6.0
Shutter Island
Shutter Island Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
8.0
Black Mold
Black Mold Drama, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
4.0
Mary
Mary Horror
2019, USA
4.0
Kings
Kings Thriller, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
5.0
Complete Unknown
Complete Unknown Thriller, Drama, Detective
2016, USA
5.0
Before I Wake
Before I Wake Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
6.0
Stonehearst Asylum
Stonehearst Asylum Thriller
2014, USA
7.0
Before I Go to Sleep
Before I Go to Sleep Thriller, Detective
2014, Great Britain
6.0
Anna
Anna Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / Spain / France
6.0
The Awakening
The Awakening Thriller, Horror
2011, Great Britain
6.0
6 Souls
6 Souls Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more