Dr. Medlin
Alright, now I want to show you something I showed you earlier. From five years ago.
[plays back CCTV recording showing a violent, crazed man turning to face the camera]
Will Atenton
[shocked pause]
That's not... Peter Ward. That's... that's me.
Dr. Medlin
You lived in this institution for five years, Peter.
Will Atenton
No. Um... that's, that's ridiculous. I... I'm not Peter Ward. I'm Will Atenton.
Dr. Medlin
That's the name you gave yourself. W1-1L becomes Will. The numbers 8-10-10 become Atenton. Will Atenton.