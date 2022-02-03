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Poster of Disobedient
6.7
Disobedient - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Disobedient
6.7

Disobedient

, 2021
Neposlushnik
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Disobedient
6.7
Disobedient - Trailer 2
Disobedient  Trailer 2

Cast

Viktor Khorinyak
Viktor Khorinyak
Dima
Taisiya Vilkova
Taisiya Vilkova
Nastya
Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Olesya
Tatyana Orlova
Tatyana Orlova
Efrosinya
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Anatoliy
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Foma
Sergey Selin
Sergey Selin
Petrovich
Aleksandr Sinyukov
Sergey Abroskin
Sergey Abroskin
Sergey
Aleksandr Komissarov
Anton Eskin
Anton Eskin
Aleksandr
Director Vladimir Kott
Writer Mikhail Bobrovnik, Mikhail Zubko
Composer Aleksey Chintsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 March 2022
World premiere 3 February 2022
Release date
3 February 2022 Russia КароПрокат 12+
27 February 2022 Germany
3 February 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
11 February 2022 Lithuania N-13
Budget 83,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $3,601,801
Production Mego Distribution
Also known as
Neposlushnik, Disobedient, In the Name of a Prank, Nepaklusnusis, Unbeliever, Непослушник

Film rating

6.7
Rate 91 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2407 In the Comedy genre  604 In films of Russia  291 In films of 2021  79

Film Trailers

All trailers
Disobedient - Trailer 2
Disobedient Trailer 2
Disobedient - Trailer
Disobedient Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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