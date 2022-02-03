Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Mikhail Bobrovnik, Mikhail Zubko
Composer
Aleksey Chintsov
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
10 March 2022
World premiere
3 February 2022
Release date
|3 February 2022
|Russia
| КароПрокат
|12+
|27 February 2022
|Germany
|
|
|3 February 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|12+
|11 February 2022
|Lithuania
|
|N-13
Budget
83,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$3,601,801
Production
Mego Distribution
Also known as
Neposlushnik, Disobedient, In the Name of a Prank, Nepaklusnusis, Unbeliever, Непослушник