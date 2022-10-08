Menu
About
1 poster
Le Parc
Le Parc
Le Parc
18+
Ballet
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2021
Worldwide Gross
$6,868
Production
Paris Opera Ballet
Also known as
Paris Opera Ballet: Le Parc
Director
Angelin Preljocaj
Cast
Alice Renavand
Mathieu Ganio
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
olle_m
8 October 2022, 18:56
Необыкновенный, тонкий, необычайно красивый!
