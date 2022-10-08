Menu
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2021
Worldwide Gross $6,868
Production Paris Opera Ballet
Paris Opera Ballet: Le Parc
Angelin Preljocaj
Alice Renavand
Mathieu Ganio
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

olle_m 8 October 2022, 18:56
Необыкновенный, тонкий, необычайно красивый!
