Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2018

Top films of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
1 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Green Book 8.4
2 Green Book
Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul 8.3
3 BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical 2018, South Korea
Cafarnaúm 8.3
4 Cafarnaúm
Drama 2018, Lebanon / France
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
5 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
6 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
7 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
A Star Is Born 7.9
8 A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Deadpool 2 7.9
9 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
10 Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Incredibles 2 7.8
11 Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
Ready Player One 7.8
12 Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
13 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
Hotel Mumbai 7.8
14 Hotel Mumbai
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, Austria
The Greatest Showman 7.8
15 The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Upgrade 7.8
16 Upgrade
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, Australia
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple 7.7
17 Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple
Animation, Anime 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Searching 7.7
18 Searching
Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Black Panther 7.7
19 Black Panther
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Watch trailer
M:I 6 - Mission Impossible 7.7
20 M:I 6 - Mission Impossible
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA
Instant Family 7.7
21 Instant Family
Comedy 2018, USA
Isle of Dogs 7.7
22 Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
The Professor and the Madman 7.7
23 The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography 2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Ant-Man and the Wasp 7.6
24 Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Venom 7.6
25 Venom
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Aquaman 7.5
26 Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 7.5
27 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
The Favourite 7.5
28 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Creed II 7.5
29 Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
T-34 7.5
30 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Unforgiven 7.5
31 Unforgiven
Drama 2018, Russia
A Quiet Place 7.4
32 A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
Bad Times at the El Royale 7.4
33 Bad Times at the El Royale
Thriller 2018, USA
Mirai 7.4
34 Mirai
Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Summertime 7.4
35 Summertime
Biography, Drama, Musical 2018, Russia
Den of Thieves 7.3
36 Den of Thieves
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Bumblebee 7.3
37 Bumblebee
Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Christopher Robin 7.3
38 Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
The Equalizer 2 7.3
39 The Equalizer 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Sin 7.3
40 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Watch trailer
Peter Rabbit 7.2
41 Peter Rabbit
Animation, Family, Children's 2018, USA
Adrift 7.2
42 Adrift
Drama 2018, USA
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique. 7.2
43 Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Animation 2018, France
Game Night 7.2
44 Game Night
Comedy, Detective 2018, USA
A Simple Favor 7.2
45 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
U – July 22 7.2
46 U – July 22
Drama, Thriller 2018, Norway
First Man 7.2
47 First Man
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Watch trailer
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 7.2
48 How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Animation 2018, USA
Watch trailer
100 Things 7.2
49 100 Things
Comedy 2018, Germany
Watch trailer
Hotel Transylvania 3 7.2
50 Hotel Transylvania 3
Animation, Family, Comedy 2018, USA
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion 7.2
51 Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure 2018, France
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
52 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Musical 2018, USA
Alpha 7.1
53 Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Abgeschnitten 7.1
54 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Watch trailer
The Factory 7.1
55 The Factory
Drama 2018, Russia / France
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 7.1
56 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantasy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film 7.1
57 A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
Overlord 7.1
58 Overlord
Action 2018, Great Britain
The Upside 7.1
59 The Upside
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 7.0
60 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Coach 7.0
61 Coach
Sport, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Smallfoot 7.0
62 Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Rampage 7.0
63 Rampage
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2018, USA
Tag 7.0
64 Tag
Comedy 2018, USA
The Commuter 7.0
65 The Commuter
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Overboard 7.0
66 Overboard
Romantic, Comedy 2018, USA
The Professor 7.0
67 The Professor
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Maze Runner: The Death Cure 7.0
68 Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Mary Poppins Returns 7.0
69 Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family 2018, USA
Story of one Appointment 7.0
70 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Sauver ou périr 6.9
71 Sauver ou périr
Drama 2018, France
Sobibor 6.9
72 Sobibor
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Skyscraper 6.9
73 Skyscraper
Action 2018, USA
Tomb Raider 6.9
74 Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Book Club 6.9
75 Book Club
Comedy 2018, USA
What Men Talk About. Continuation 6.9
76 What Men Talk About. Continuation
Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
The House That Jack Built 6.9
77 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum 6.8
78 Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
Horror 2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
79 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
I Am Losing Weight 6.8
80 I Am Losing Weight
Comedy 2018, Russia
VIP Policeman 6.8
81 VIP Policeman
Comedy, Drama, Crime 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Meg 6.8
82 Meg
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
The Lego Movie Sequel 6.8
83 The Lego Movie Sequel
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / Australia / Denmark
Watch trailer
Anna 6.8
84 Anna
Action 2018, USA / France
Luis and the Aliens 6.8
85 Luis and the Aliens
Animation 2018, Germany / Luxembourg / Denmark
Watch trailer
Halloween 6.7
86 Halloween
Horror 2018, USA
A Rainy Day in New York 6.7
87 A Rainy Day in New York
Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Mortal Engines 6.7
88 Mortal Engines
Sci-Fi 2018, USA / New Zealand
Johnny English 3 6.7
89 Johnny English 3
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Great Britain
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola 6.7
90 Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
91 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia 6.6
92 Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia
Drama, History 2018, Russia
I Feel Pretty 6.6
93 I Feel Pretty
Comedy 2018, USA
Widows 6.6
94 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
Just a Breath Away 6.6
95 Just a Breath Away
Sci-Fi, Drama 2018, France
Second Act 6.6
96 Second Act
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The House with a Clock in Its Walls 6.6
97 The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Amusement Park 6.6
98 Amusement Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
The Perfect Ones 6.6
99 The Perfect Ones
Romantic 2018, Russia
Look Away 6.6
100 Look Away
Thriller 2018, USA
