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Aquaman. Trailer
Aquaman. Trailer
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Publication date: 23 July 2018
Aquaman
– Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.
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7.5
Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, 2018, USA
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