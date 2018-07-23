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Aquaman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Aquaman. Trailer

Aquaman. Trailer

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Publication date: 23 July 2018
Aquaman – Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.
7.5 Aquaman
Aquaman Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, 2018, USA
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