Film Reviews
Регина Рафикова 6 June 2018, 08:55
Шикарный фильм! Очень впечатляющий
yakubov121299 8 June 2018, 04:00
Фильм просто бомбический !!), даже лучше чем первая часть , впечатляющее !) , жду с нетерпением третью часть !!))
Three years after Jurassic World was destroyed, Isla Nublar now sits abandoned. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.
