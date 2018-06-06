Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World:Fallen Kingdom 18+
Synopsis

Three years after Jurassic World was destroyed, Isla Nublar now sits abandoned. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - teaser
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom  teaser
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 8 June 2018
World premiere 6 June 2018
Release date
7 June 2018 Russia UPI 12+
21 June 2018 Australia
7 June 2018 Belarus
21 June 2018 Brazil
15 June 2018 China
7 June 2018 Croatia
7 June 2018 Denmark
8 June 2018 Estonia
8 June 2018 Finland
6 June 2018 France
6 June 2018 Germany
6 June 2018 Great Britain
7 June 2018 Greece
7 June 2018 Hong Kong
7 June 2018 Hungary
8 June 2018 India
6 June 2018 Indonesia
6 June 2018 Ireland
7 June 2018 Israel
7 June 2018 Italy
13 July 2018 Japan
7 June 2018 Kazakhstan
8 June 2018 Lithuania
22 June 2018 Mexico B
7 June 2018 Netherlands
21 June 2018 New Zealand M
7 June 2018 Portugal
8 June 2018 Romania
6 June 2018 Serbia
6 June 2018 South Korea
7 June 2018 Spain
8 June 2018 Sweden
6 June 2018 Switzerland
6 June 2018 Taiwan
22 August 2018 Thailand G
22 June 2018 Turkey
22 June 2018 USA
7 June 2018 Ukraine
8 June 2018 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $170,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,308,566,455
Production Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Legendary Pictures
Also known as
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: El reino caído, Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich, Ancient Futures, Juras laikmeta pasaule: Kritusī karaliste, Jurashikku Wârudo/Honoo no oukoku, Jurassic Park 5, Jurassic World - Il regno distrutto, Jurassic World: Bukott birodalom, Jurassic World: El regne caigut, Jurassic World: Kaatunut valtakunta, Jurassic World: Langenud kuningriik, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado, Jurassic World: Samrajya Patanam, Jurassic World: Sarinda Samrajyam, Jurassic World: Un regat în ruina, Jurassic World: Upadłe królestwo, Jurassic World: Yıkılmış Krallık, Jurassic World: Το βασίλειο έπεσε, Juros periodo parkas: Kritusi karalyste, Jurski svijet: Pad kraljevstva, Jurský svet: Zánik ríše, Jurský svět: Zánik říše, Monde Jurassique: Le royaume déchu, Mundo Jurásico: El reino caído, Mundo Jurássico: Reino Caído, Olam ha'Yura: Nefilat ha'mamlakha, Thế Giới Khủng Long: Vương Quốc Sụp Đổ, Yura davri dunyosi 2, Yura davri dunyosi: Yiqilgan qirollik, Джурасик свят: Рухналото кралство, Мир Юрского периода 2, Свет из доба јуре: Уништено краљевство, Світ Юрського періоду 2, Світ Юрського періоду: Полегле королівство, जुरासिक वर्ल्ड: दहशत में सल्तनत, ジュラシック・ワールド　炎の王国, 侏罗纪世界2, 侏羅紀世界：殞落國度, 侏羅紀世界：迷失國度
Director
Juan Antonio Bayona
Juan Antonio Bayona
Cast
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt
Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Rafe Spall
Rafe Spall
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum
Cast and Crew
7.0
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews

Регина Рафикова 6 June 2018, 08:55
Шикарный фильм! Очень впечатляющий
yakubov121299 8 June 2018, 04:00
Фильм просто бомбический !!), даже лучше чем первая часть , впечатляющее !) , жду с нетерпением третью часть !!))
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - teaser
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - third trailer in russian
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Third trailer in russian
