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Poster of RV
7.1
Kinoafisha Films RV
7.1

RV

, 2006
RV
Great Britain, Germany, USA / Family, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of RV
7.1

Synopsis

Bob Munro and his dysfunctional family rent an RV for a road trip to the Colorado Rockies, where they ultimately have to contend with a bizarre community of campers.

Cast

Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Bob Munro
Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines
Jamie Munro
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Mary Jo Gornicke
Jojo
Cassie Munro
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson
Carl Munro
Paul Anthony
Will Arnett
Will Arnett
Todd Mallory
Brendan Fletcher
Brendan Fletcher
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
Travis Gornicke
Hunter Parrish
Hunter Parrish
Earl Gornicke
Chloe Sonnenfeld
Moon Gornicke
Alex Ferris
Billy Gornicke
Director Barry Sonnenfeld
Writer Geoff Rodkey
Composer James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 9 June 2006
World premiere 28 April 2006
Release date
28 April 2006 Russia Каскад 6+
1 June 2006 Australia
15 January 2007 Denmark
19 July 2006 France
29 June 2006 Germany
9 June 2006 Great Britain
2 June 2006 Italy
28 April 2006 Kazakhstan
15 June 2006 Portugal
28 April 2006 USA
28 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $87,528,173
Production Columbia Pictures, Relativity Media, Intermedia Films
Also known as
RV, Locas vacaciones sobre ruedas, Runaway Vacation, Recreational Vehicle, ¡Vaya vacaciones!, Avtodom, Camping-car, Chuyến Đi Thú Vị, Com a Casa às Costas, Die Chaoscamper, Excursie cu surprize, Familj på väg, Férias no Trailer, Gyvenimas ant ratų, Moji problematični praznici, Ocka, ne ga srat!, Quines vacances!, R.V.: Runaway Vacation, Rodinná dovolená a jiná nestestí, Rumlis vakáció, Runaway Vacation - Perheloma pyörillä, RV: Runaway Vacation, RV: Szalone wakacje na kółkach, Szalone wakacje na kółkach, Trakā māja uz riteņiem, Treles diakopes se tesseris trohous, V.R., Veerev segadus, Vita da camper, Τρελές διακοπές σε τέσσερις τροχούς, Дурдом на колесах, Дурдом на колёсах, Семейна ваканция, 休旅任务, Durdom na kolesah, อาร์วี ซิ่งรถบ้านไปเถิดเถิง, 房车之旅

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2020

Quotes

Bob Munro Yo, my mobile-homeboys, what's trippin' in the wood?
Hip Hop Wannabe This termite belong to you?
Bob Munro Yo, my man said...
Carl Munro [gets mad] Don't call him...
Bob Munro [restraints Carl] Easy! This my man C, he small but ferocious, but you dogs, you hardcore, where you from?
Hip Hop Wannabe Scottsdale!
Bob Munro Scottsdale, in the 'Zona! That's a hardcore 'hood. But you want to take on my man C, here, go ahead, because, you know, he's fierce, he gonna come up in your face, he gonna major damage you. You gonna walk away, maybe limp. But I say talk to the hand, call waiting, because he's out. Boy is out. I can't restrains him. Because I'm conversating you right now to give him a chance to cool down, to get back to a realistic level, as it were. Because we could be chillin' in our crib. Not just on this mobile home thing, representing Mali-bu and Westwood, you know. Malling it, like we all can. Boys to mensch. Pimp my Mercedes, call me back, put you on hold. You know what I'm saying?
Hip Hop Wannabe Er... we gotta go.
[leaves]
Bob Munro Mm-hmm, you better, man, don't make me call my lawyer, 'cause I'll audit!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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