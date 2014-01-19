Menu
Boyhood
Poster of Boyhood
8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Boyhood

Boyhood

Boyhood 18+
Synopsis

The life of Mason, from early childhood to his arrival at college.
Boyhood - trailer
Boyhood  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 5 June 2014
World premiere 19 January 2014
Release date
19 January 2014 Russia 18+
4 September 2014 Australia
30 October 2014 Brazil
4 September 2014 Denmark
21 November 2014 Estonia
7 October 2014 Finland
23 July 2014 France
5 June 2014 Germany
11 July 2014 Great Britain
11 September 2014 Greece
8 January 2015 Hong Kong
11 July 2014 Ireland
23 October 2014 Italy
19 January 2014 Kazakhstan
21 November 2014 Lithuania N-13
1 January 2015 Mexico B-15
11 July 2014 Netherlands
27 November 2014 Portugal
5 June 2014 Romania 15
14 August 2014 Slovakia
23 October 2014 South Korea
12 September 2014 Spain
11 July 2014 USA
19 January 2014 Ukraine
6 March 2015 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $48,137,666
Production IFC Productions, Detour Filmproduction
Also known as
Boyhood, Boyhood. Momentos de una vida, 12 ani de copilarie, 6-sai no boku ga, otona ni naru made., 6才のボクが、大人になるまで。, Boyhood: Da Infância à Juventude, Boyhood: Momentos de Uma Vida, Boyhood. 12 ani de copilãrie, Chlapčenstvo, Chlapectví, Çocukluk, Fantovska leta, Growing Up, Hitbagrout, Jeunesse, Odrastanje, Poisipõli, Puikas gadi, Roku-sai no boku ga, otona ni naru made., Sráckor, The Untitled 12 Year Project, Thời Thơ Ấu, Vaikystė, Μεγαλώνοντας, Одрастање, Отрочество, Юність, Юношество, 少年时代, 年少時代
Director
Richard Linklater
Richard Linklater
Cast
Ellar Coltrane
Ellar Coltrane
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Tamara Jolaine
Nick Krause
Nick Krause
Film rating

8.2
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Film Reviews

fanbunga 11 February 2016, 00:16
Ответ на сообщение peacefrog от 28/09/2014 - 23:24:04Почти трехчасовой фильмЯ это поняла только когда титры пошли, я на часы посмотрела - ого! Не… Read more…
Goofs

When Mason rings his father on his iPhone, the small image of him in the corner of the display doesn't match how he actually looks during the call — his hairstyle is noticeably different.

Quotes
Nicole You know how everyone's always saying seize the moment? I don't know, I'm kinda thinking it's the other way around. You know, like the moment seizes us.
Mason Yeah. Yeah, I know. It's constant - -the moment. It's just... It's like it's always right now, you know?
Nicole Yeah.
Boyhood - trailer
Boyhood Trailer
