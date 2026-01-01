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Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
Date of Birth
26 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Santa Monica, the United States of America
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
United States of Tara
(2009)
6.6
The Swerve
(2018)
6.0
The Last Exorcism
(2010)
Filmography
Crap Happens
Comedy
2026, Germany
6.6
The Swerve
The Swerve
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
5.4
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Exorcism Part II
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Love & Air Sex
The Bounceback
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Sparks
Sparks
Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Marine 3: Homefront
Action, Thriller
2013, USA
5.2
The Day
The Day
Mystery, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Stay Cool
Stay Cool
Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
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