Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell Ashley Bell
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Bell

Ashley Bell

Ashley Bell

Date of Birth
26 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Santa Monica, the United States of America
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

United States of Tara 7.9
United States of Tara (2009)
The Swerve 6.6
The Swerve (2018)
The Last Exorcism 6.0
The Last Exorcism (2010)

Filmography

Crap Happens
Crap Happens
Comedy 2026, Germany
The Swerve 6.6
The Swerve The Swerve
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
The Last Exorcism Part II 5.4
The Last Exorcism Part II The Last Exorcism Part II
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Love & Air Sex 5.6
Love & Air Sex The Bounceback
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Sparks 5.1
Sparks Sparks
Thriller, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Marine 3: Homefront 4.9
The Marine 3: Homefront The Marine 3: Homefront
Action, Thriller 2013, USA
The Day 5.2
The Day The Day
Mystery, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Stay Cool 4.9
Stay Cool Stay Cool
Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more