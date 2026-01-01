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Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Date of Birth
24 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Almost Human
(2013)
7.7
Jane the Virgin
(2014)
7.6
Man Seeking Woman
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
Ransom Canyon
Drama, Romantic, Western
2025, USA
6
Champagne Problems
Champagne Problems
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA / France
Watch trailer
4.8
Blackwater Lane
Blackwater Lane
Crime, Drama, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Lansky
Lansky
Biography, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Love Quest
She's in Portland
Comedy, Drama
2020, USA
6.5
Night Hunter
Nomis
Thriller, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
Show more
News about Minka Kelly’s private life
Love, Land and Longing: What Netflix’s 'Ransom Canyon' Gets Right (and Wrong)
Josh Duhamel Saddles Up for Secrets and Heartbreak in Netflix’s 'Ransom Canyon'
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