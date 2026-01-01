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Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly Minka Kelly
Kinoafisha Persons Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly

Date of Birth
24 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Almost Human 7.8
Almost Human (2013)
Jane the Virgin 7.7
Jane the Virgin (2014)
Man Seeking Woman 7.6
Man Seeking Woman (2015)

Filmography

Ransom Canyon 6.5
Ransom Canyon
Drama, Romantic, Western 2025, USA
Champagne Problems 6
Champagne Problems Champagne Problems
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA / France
Watch trailer
Blackwater Lane 4.8
Blackwater Lane Blackwater Lane
Crime, Drama, Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Lansky 6.4
Lansky Lansky
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Love Quest 5.8
Love Quest She's in Portland
Comedy, Drama 2020, USA
Night Hunter 6.5
Night Hunter Nomis
Thriller, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Show more
News about Minka Kelly’s private life
Still from the series 'Ransom Canyon'
Love, Land and Longing: What Netflix’s 'Ransom Canyon' Gets Right (and Wrong)
Stills from the series 'Ransom Canyon' (2025)
Josh Duhamel Saddles Up for Secrets and Heartbreak in Netflix’s 'Ransom Canyon'
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