Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Detective
Rating of the best films in the Detective genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.5
1
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action
1979, USSR
Rate
8.3
2
The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
Rate
8.2
3
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Rate
8.0
4
The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2017, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
5
Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
6
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
7
Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
8
The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography
2018, Ireland
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
9
The Rumyantsev Case
Drama, Crime, Detective
1955, USSR
Rate
7.6
10
Get Out
Horror, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
11
Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Rate
7.6
12
Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
13
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective
2016, Great Britain
Rate
7.5
14
End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
15
Jack Reacher
Thriller, Detective
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
16
Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action
2021, France
Rate
7.3
17
Terror by Night
Thriller, Detective
1946, USA
Rate
7.3
18
The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
Rate
7.3
19
It Follows
Detective, Horror
2014, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
20
Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
21
Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
Rate
7.2
22
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
23
Game Night
Comedy, Detective
2018, USA
Rate
7.2
24
A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2018, USA
Rate
7.2
25
Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama
2022, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.2
26
Kontributsiya
History, Detective
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
27
Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective
2022, China
Rate
7.1
28
A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
29
My Crime
Drama, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Tickets
7.1
30
Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
31
Taksi
Thriller, Detective
2024, Kyrgyzstan
Rate
7.1
32
The Maze Runner
Thriller, Detective, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
Rate
7.1
33
Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective
2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
34
The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
7.1
35
Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
36
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective
1934, Great Britain
Rate
7.0
37
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Detective, Comedy
2019, USA
Rate
7.0
38
Detektor
Thriller, Detective
2023, Russia
Rate
7.0
39
Faraway, So Close!
Detective, Romantic, Drama
1993, Germany
Rate
7.0
40
Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
41
The Girl on the Train
Detective, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
6.9
42
Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective
2014, Great Britain
Rate
6.9
43
Before I Fall
Drama, Detective
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
44
Krasnyy shelk
Detective, Action
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
45
The Exit 8
Adventure, Horror, Detective
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
46
Chizhik-Pyzhik vozvrashchayetsya
Family, Detective
2023, Russia
Rate
6.8
47
Grom. Trudnoe detstvo
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
48
Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.7
49
Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2024, Australia
Rate
6.7
50
You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, USA / France
Rate
6.7
51
Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
52
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Drama, Detective, Action, Crime, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
6.6
53
A Cure for Wellness
Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
6.6
54
Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
55
Home for Rent
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Thailand
Rate
6.4
56
It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, USA
Rate
6.4
57
Last Seen Alive
Thriller, Action, Detective
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
58
Stiker
Romantic, Detective
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
59
Three Days till the Spring
Drama, War, Detective
2017, Russia
Rate
6.3
60
Hastrman
Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Detective
2018, Czechia
Rate
6.3
61
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Detective, Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
6.2
62
Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion
Drama, Horror, Detective
2022, Indonesia
Rate
6.2
63
The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.2
64
Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
6.1
65
Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, Germany / USA
Rate
6.1
66
Khitrovka. Znak chetyryokh
Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
Rate
5.9
67
Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
5.9
68
The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, New Zealand
Rate
Watch trailer
5.4
69
Tastes of Horror
Horror, Detective
2023, South Korea
Rate
5.3
70
Murder Party
Comedy, Detective
2022, France
Rate
Watch trailer
5.3
71
Estación Rocafort
Horror, Detective
2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
5.1
72
Blood Flower
Fantasy, Horror, Detective
2022, Malaysia
Rate
4.8
73
Family Dinner
Drama, Horror, Detective
2022, Austria
Rate
4.6
74
The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective
2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
3.7
75
Holmes and Watson
Detective, Comedy, Adventure
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree