Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Detective

Rating of the best films in the Detective genre

Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya 8.5
1 Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action 1979, USSR
Rate
The Twelve Chairs 8.3
2 The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
Rate
Knives Out 8.2
3 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Rate
The Invisible Guest 8.0
4 The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Weapons 7.8
5 Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
6 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Mars Express 7.7
7 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Professor and the Madman 7.7
8 The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography 2018, Ireland
Rate
Watch trailer
The Rumyantsev Case 7.6
9 The Rumyantsev Case
Drama, Crime, Detective 1955, USSR
Rate
Get Out 7.6
10 Get Out
Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Exhuma 7.6
11 Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Rate
Knives Out 2 7.6
12 Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride 7.5
13 Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective 2016, Great Britain
Rate
End of Watch 7.5
14 End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Rate
Jack Reacher 7.4
15 Jack Reacher
Thriller, Detective 2012, USA
Rate
Black Box 7.3
16 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Rate
Terror by Night 7.3
17 Terror by Night
Thriller, Detective 1946, USA
Rate
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
18 The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Rate
It Follows 7.3
19 It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Smile 2 7.3
20 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Nightmare Alley 7.2
21 Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Rate
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor 7.2
22 Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Game Night 7.2
23 Game Night
Comedy, Detective 2018, USA
Rate
A Simple Favor 7.2
24 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Rate
Death on the Nile 7.2
25 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Kontributsiya 7.2
26 Kontributsiya
History, Detective 2016, Russia
Rate
Lost in the Stars 7.2
27 Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
Rate
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
28 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
My Crime 7.1
29 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Tickets
Ready or Not 7.1
30 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Taksi 7.1
31 Taksi
Thriller, Detective 2024, Kyrgyzstan
Rate
The Maze Runner 7.1
32 The Maze Runner
Thriller, Detective, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Rate
Abgeschnitten 7.1
33 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
The Mule 7.1
34 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Rate
Happy Death Day 7.1
35 Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.1
36 The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective 1934, Great Britain
Rate
Pokemon Detective Pikachu 7.0
37 Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Detective, Comedy 2019, USA
Rate
Detektor 7.0
38 Detektor
Thriller, Detective 2023, Russia
Rate
Faraway, So Close! 7.0
39 Faraway, So Close!
Detective, Romantic, Drama 1993, Germany
Rate
Murder on the Orient Express 7.0
40 Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Girl on the Train 7.0
41 The Girl on the Train
Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
42 Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Rate
Before I Fall 6.9
43 Before I Fall
Drama, Detective 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Krasnyy shelk 6.9
44 Krasnyy shelk
Detective, Action 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Exit 8 6.8
45 The Exit 8
Adventure, Horror, Detective 2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Chizhik-Pyzhik vozvrashchayetsya 6.8
46 Chizhik-Pyzhik vozvrashchayetsya
Family, Detective 2023, Russia
Rate
Grom. Trudnoe detstvo 6.8
47 Grom. Trudnoe detstvo
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Hypnotic 6.7
48 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Sleeping Dogs 6.7
49 Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2024, Australia
Rate
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
50 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Rate
Trap 6.7
51 Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 6.7
52 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Drama, Detective, Action, Crime, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
A Cure for Wellness 6.6
53 A Cure for Wellness
Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Happy Death Day 2U 6.6
54 Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Home for Rent 6.6
55 Home for Rent
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Thailand
Rate
It's a Wonderful Knife 6.4
56 It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
Rate
Last Seen Alive 6.4
57 Last Seen Alive
Thriller, Action, Detective 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Stiker 6.3
58 Stiker
Romantic, Detective 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Three Days till the Spring 6.3
59 Three Days till the Spring
Drama, War, Detective 2017, Russia
Rate
Hastrman 6.3
60 Hastrman
Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Detective 2018, Czechia
Rate
The Girl in the Spider's Web 6.3
61 The Girl in the Spider's Web
Detective, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion 6.2
62 Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, Indonesia
Rate
The Ninth 6.2
63 The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Voice from the Stone 6.2
64 Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery 2017, USA
Rate
Cuckoo 6.1
65 Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Rate
Khitrovka. Znak chetyryokh 6.1
66 Khitrovka. Znak chetyryokh
Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Rate
Suburbicon 5.9
67 Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
Rate
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.9
68 The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, New Zealand
Rate
Watch trailer
Tastes of Horror 5.4
69 Tastes of Horror
Horror, Detective 2023, South Korea
Rate
Murder Party 5.3
70 Murder Party
Comedy, Detective 2022, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Estación Rocafort 5.3
71 Estación Rocafort
Horror, Detective 2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Blood Flower 5.1
72 Blood Flower
Fantasy, Horror, Detective 2022, Malaysia
Rate
Family Dinner 4.8
73 Family Dinner
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, Austria
Rate
The Queen Mary 4.6
74 The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Holmes and Watson 3.7
75 Holmes and Watson
Detective, Comedy, Adventure 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
