Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Western

Rating of the best films in the Western genre

Django Unchained 8.4
1 Django Unchained
Western 2012, USA
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
2 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
3 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
4 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
The Hateful Eight 7.8
5 The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller 2015, USA
At Large 7.8
6 At Large
Comedy, Western 1923, USA
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
7 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon 7.7
8 She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Drama, Western 1949, USA
Legends of the Fall 7.7
9 Legends of the Fall
Drama, War, Western 1994, USA
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
10 3:10 to Yuma
Western 2007, USA
Dead Man 7.6
11 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
True Grit 7.6
12 True Grit
Drama, Western 2010, USA
Horizon: An American Saga 7.4
13 Horizon: An American Saga
Drama, Western 2024, USA
The Mark of Zorro 7.3
14 The Mark of Zorro
Western, Romantic, Adventure 1920, USA
The Quick and the Dead 7.3
15 The Quick and the Dead
Western 1995, USA / Japan
The Magnificent Seven 7.2
16 The Magnificent Seven
Action, Western 2016, USA
Zorro 7.2
17 Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
The Book of Eli 7.1
18 The Book of Eli
Western, Adventure, Drama, Action 2010, USA
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man 7.0
19 Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Thriller, Action, Drama, Western 1991, USA
Australia 6.9
20 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
The Lone Ranger 6.9
21 The Lone Ranger
Thriller, Action, Western 2013, USA
The Old Way 6.7
22 The Old Way
Action, Western 2022, USA
The Beguiled 6.6
23 The Beguiled
Drama, Western 2017, USA
Cowboys & Aliens 6.5
24 Cowboys & Aliens
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action, Western 2011, USA
The Dark Tower 6.3
25 The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror 2017, USA
The Duel 5.8
26 The Duel
Western, Drama 2016, USA
The Painted Hills 5.3
27 The Painted Hills
Drama, Family, Western 1951, USA
Zoloto Umalty 5.3
28 Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
