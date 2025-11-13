Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Adventure

Rating of the best films in the Adventure genre

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
2 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
The Wild Robot 8.8
3 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
4 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Dune: Part Two 8.7
5 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
6 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Spirited Away 8.7
7 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
8 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
The Lion King 8.7
9 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
10 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
11 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
12 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
13 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Batman Begins 8.6
14 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
Gladiator 8.6
15 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Back to the Future 8.6
16 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
17 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
18 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Coco 8.5
19 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
20 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
21 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley 8.5
22 Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery 1981, USSR
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
23 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Ognennyy lis 8.4
24 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
The Diamond Arm 8.4
25 The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
26 Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Cast Away 8.3
27 Cast Away
Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
Titanic 8.3
28 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Princess Mononoke 8.3
29 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Soul 8.3
30 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
31 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
32 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
33 Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Iron Man 8.3
34 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
35 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Spider-Man 8.3
36 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Zootopia 8.2
37 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Transformers One 8.2
38 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
39 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
40 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Captains Courageous 8.2
41 Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family 1937, USA
The Game 8.2
42 The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller 1997, USA
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
43 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
44 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
45 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure 2012, USA
Spider-Man 2 8.2
46 Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2004, USA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
47 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Aladdin 8.1
48 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
49 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
The Fifth Element 8.1
50 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
51 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
52 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
53 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller 1989, USA
Up 8.1
54 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Blade II 8.1
55 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
56 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.1
57 The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 1981, USSR
Arthur the King 8.1
58 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Castle in the Sky 8.1
59 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
60 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
61 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Gold Rush 8.1
62 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
63 Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
64 The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action 1938, USA
Apocalypto 8.0
65 Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama 2006, USA
Ice Age 8.0
66 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
67 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
68 Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 8.0
69 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure 2013, USA / New Zealand
Doctor Strange 8.0
70 Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora 8.0
71 D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure 1979, USSR
Gran Turismo 8.0
72 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
King Kong 8.0
73 King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action 1933, USA
X-Men 8.0
74 X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Elemental 8.0
75 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Big Fish 8.0
76 Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama 2003, USA
The Martian 8.0
77 The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2015, USA
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
78 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
No Country for Old Men 8.0
79 No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2007, USA
The Last Samurai 8.0
80 The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
Casino Royale 8.0
81 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
82 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Dune 8.0
83 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
84 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
85 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Frozen 8.0
86 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
87 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Blood Diamond 8.0
88 Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2006, USA
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
89 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Only Angels Have Wings 7.9
90 Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1939, USA
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
91 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation 1984, Japan
The Revenant 7.9
92 The Revenant
Adventure, Drama 2015, USA
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
93 The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Lilo & Stitch 7.9
94 Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
95 The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Captain Blood 7.9
96 Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure 1935, USA
Агент Эмерсон 7.9
97 Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
98 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
300 7.9
99 300
Adventure, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
100 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
