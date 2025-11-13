Menu
Rating of the best films in the Film-Noir genre

M 8.5
1 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Rate
Key Largo 8.2
2 Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1948, USA
Rate
Notorious 8.1
3 Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
Rate
The Maltese Falcon 8.1
4 The Maltese Falcon
Mystery, Children's, Film-Noir 1941, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Roaring Twenties 8.0
5 The Roaring Twenties
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1939, USA
Rate
Angels with Dirty Faces 7.9
6 Angels with Dirty Faces
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Film-Noir 1938, USA
Rate
The Stranger 7.8
7 The Stranger
Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime 1946, USA
Rate
Champion 7.8
8 Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Rate
Kiss of Death 7.7
9 Kiss of Death
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1947, USA
Rate
The Battling Bellhop 7.7
10 The Battling Bellhop
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1937, USA
Rate
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
11 The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1946, USA
Rate
Impact 7.6
12 Impact
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
Rate
The Second Woman 7.0
13 The Second Woman
Drama, Film-Noir, Mystery 1950, USA
Rate
