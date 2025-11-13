Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Fairy Tale

Rating of the best films in the Fairy Tale genre

Batman Begins 8.6
1 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Howl's Moving Castle 8.5
2 Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Prestige 8.4
3 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
4 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
Princess Mononoke 8.3
5 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
6 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Rate
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
7 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Rate
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
8 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Rate
Aladdin 8.1
9 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Rate
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
10 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
11 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Castle in the Sky 8.1
12 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
My Neighbor Totoro 8.1
13 My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Volk i telyonok 8.0
14 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Rate
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
15 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Big Fish 8.0
16 Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama 2003, USA
Rate
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
17 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
Shrek 2 8.0
18 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
19 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
20 The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
21 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Constantine 7.9
22 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Cinderella 7.9
23 Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family 1947, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
24 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Vasilisa the Beautiful 7.8
25 Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's 1939, USSR
Rate
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
26 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
Peter Pan 7.8
27 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
Rate
Edward Scissorhands 7.8
28 Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
Rate
Stardust 7.8
29 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Ma-ma 7.8
30 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
Anastasia 7.8
31 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Rate
Corpse Bride 7.7
32 Corpse Bride
Animation, Fairy Tale 2005, USA
Rate
Coraline 7.7
33 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Rate
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
34 Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Pinocchio 7.7
35 Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation 1940, USA
Rate
Tickets
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors 7.7
36 Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family 1963, USSR
Rate
The Mummy 7.7
37 The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure 1999, USA
Rate
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
38 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical 1937, USA
Rate
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
39 Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2006, Russia
Rate
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev 7.6
40 Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Fairy Tale 1956, USSR
Rate
The Stone Flower 7.5
41 The Stone Flower
Fairy Tale, Family 1946, USSR
Rate
Bruce Almighty 7.5
42 Bruce Almighty
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2003, USA
Rate
The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte 7.5
43 The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Drama 1984, West Germany / USA
Rate
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
44 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 7.4
45 Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, USA
Rate
Underworld 7.4
46 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
47 Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Rate
Enchanted 7.3
48 Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
49 Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, Russia
Rate
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7.3
50 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Madagascar 7.2
51 Madagascar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Shrek Forever After 7.2
52 Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
53 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
54 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Humpbacked Horse 7.0
55 The Humpbacked Horse
Fairy Tale, Family 1941, USSR
Rate
The Sorcerer's Apprentice 7.0
56 The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure, Drama, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Van Helsing 7.0
57 Van Helsing
Adventure, Horror, Action, Fairy Tale 2004, USA / Czechia
Rate
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 7.0
58 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk
Comedy, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, Russia
Rate
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
59 Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2010, USA
Rate
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
60 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Night at the Museum 6.9
61 Night at the Museum
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh 6.9
62 Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh
Family, Fairy Tale 1958, USSR
Rate
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys 6.9
63 Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2006, USA / France
Rate
The Spiderwick Chronicles 6.9
64 The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama 2008, USA
Rate
Shrek the Third 6.8
65 Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Golden Compass 6.8
66 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
67 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
Rate
Night Watch 6.7
68 Night Watch
Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Drama 2004, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Inkheart 6.7
69 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Khottabych 6.7
70 Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Rate
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
71 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
72 V ozhidanii chuda
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
Rate
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard 6.5
73 Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, France
Rate
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium 6.5
74 Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds 6.5
75 Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, France
Rate
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
76 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Smurfs 6.4
77 The Smurfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, USA / Belgium
Rate
Snow White and the Huntsman 6.4
78 Snow White and the Huntsman
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Action 2012, USA
Rate
The Hot Chick 6.3
79 The Hot Chick
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2002, USA
Rate
Eragon 6.3
80 Eragon
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2006, USA
Rate
Tooth Fairy 6.1
81 Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
Sadko 6.1
82 Sadko
Fairy Tale, Family 1952, USSR
Rate
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over 5.8
83 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2003, USA
Rate
Kniga masterov 5.2
84 Kniga masterov
Family, Fairy Tale 2009, Russia
Rate
Letuchiy Korabl 4.8
85 Letuchiy Korabl
Fairy Tale 2024, Russia
Rate
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy 4.7
86 Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2008, Russia
Rate
The Nutcracker in 3D 4.1
87 The Nutcracker in 3D
Fairy Tale 2010, Great Britain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more