Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Mystery
Rating of the best films in the Mystery genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.6
2
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery
1981, USSR
Rate
8.4
3
Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
4
Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1980, USSR
Rate
8.4
5
A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
6
Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.3
8
The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1934, USA
Rate
8.3
9
Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
10
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror
1933, Germany
Rate
8.1
11
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
Rate
8.1
12
The Maltese Falcon
Mystery, Children's, Film-Noir
1941, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
13
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
14
Gaslight
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
1944, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
15
Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime
1942, USA
Rate
8.0
16
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.0
17
Oldboy
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2003, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
18
Frankenstein
Mystery, Horror
1931, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
19
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
20
The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller
1999, USA
Rate
7.9
21
Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
22
Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.7
23
Chinatown
Thriller, Mystery
1974, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
24
Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror
2019, USA
Rate
7.7
25
Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
26
Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
7.6
27
Changeling
Mystery
2008, USA
Rate
7.6
28
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.6
29
Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
30
Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
7.5
31
The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama
2007, Mexico / Spain
Rate
7.5
32
The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery
2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
7.4
33
A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery
2018, USA
Rate
7.4
34
The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller
1999, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.3
35
K-PAX
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Drama
2001, USA
Rate
7.3
36
Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure
2006, Germany / USA
Rate
7.3
37
The Shape of Water
War, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
38
The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2020, Australia / USA
Rate
7.2
39
Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
7.2
40
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
41
Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
42
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective
1934, Great Britain
Rate
7.1
43
Orphan es mentira
Drama, Mystery, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.0
44
The Second Woman
Drama, Film-Noir, Mystery
1950, USA
Rate
7.0
45
A Scanner Darkly
Thriller, Drama, Animation, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
Rate
7.0
46
Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror
2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
6.9
47
From Hell
Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror
2001, USA
Rate
6.9
48
Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
49
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy
2009, France / Canada
Rate
6.9
50
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Action, Adventure, Romantic, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2002, USA
Rate
6.9
51
The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
6.8
52
Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery
2018, Russia
Rate
6.8
53
The Nun 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
54
The Great Wall
Thriller, Mystery
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
55
Sleuth
Thriller, Mystery
2007, USA
Rate
6.7
56
Day Watch
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2005, Russia
Rate
6.6
57
The Uninvited
Mystery, Drama, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
6.6
58
Jennifer 8
Mystery, Thriller
1992, USA
Rate
6.6
59
Insidious: Chapter 4
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
6.6
60
La commare secca
Drama, Mystery
1962, Italy
Rate
6.6
61
Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror
2006, Germany / USA
Rate
6.6
62
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
63
Winchester
Mystery, Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
6.5
64
The Ring Two
Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Drama
2005, USA
Rate
6.5
65
Gogol. The Beginning
Drama, Mystery
2017, Russia
Rate
6.4
66
Saw V
Crime, Thriller, Horror, Action, Mystery
2008, USA
Rate
6.4
67
Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History
2018, Russia
Rate
6.3
68
Terrified
Horror, Mystery
2017, Argentina
Rate
6.3
69
Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2019, USA
Rate
6.3
70
The Nun
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
71
The Pink Panther 2
Comedy, Mystery
2009, USA
Rate
6.2
72
Fallen
Drama, Mystery
2015, Hungary / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.2
73
Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
6.2
74
See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
6.1
75
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2008, USA / Canada
Rate
6.0
76
Memoria
Drama, Mystery
2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
77
The Grotesque Mansion
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2021, South Korea
Rate
5.7
78
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery
2019, Russia
Rate
5.7
79
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery
2021, Germany / USA
Rate
5.7
80
Monstrous
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
81
The Devil Conspiracy
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2022, Czechia / USA / Finland
Rate
5.5
82
The Bride
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2017, Russia
Rate
5.1
83
Ogre
Horror, Mystery
2022, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
5.1
84
The Soul Conductor
Mystery, Thriller
2018, Russia
Rate
4.5
85
Skvoz vremya
Thriller, Mystery
2023, Russia
Rate
4.2
86
Trinket Box
Mystery, Horror
2023, USA
Rate
3.9
87
The Campus
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
2018, USA
Rate
3.7
88
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2021, USA / Finland
Rate
Watch trailer
2.8
89
The Devil's Flower
Romantic, Mystery
2010, Russia
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree