Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Mystery

Rating of the best films in the Mystery genre

The Dark Knight 8.8
1 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley 8.6
2 Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery 1981, USSR
Se7en 8.4
3 Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
Okhota na tigra 8.4
4 Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1980, USSR
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
5 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
6 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
7 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
The Thin Man 8.3
8 The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
Dolgaya doroga domoy 8.3
9 Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse 8.2
10 The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror 1933, Germany
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
11 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
The Maltese Falcon 8.1
12 The Maltese Falcon
Mystery, Children's, Film-Noir 1941, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
13 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Gaslight 8.0
14 Gaslight
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 1944, USA
Shadow of a Doubt 8.0
15 Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime 1942, USA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
16 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Oldboy 8.0
17 Oldboy
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2003, South Korea
Frankenstein 8.0
18 Frankenstein
Mystery, Horror 1931, USA
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
19 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
The Sixth Sense 8.0
20 The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller 1999, USA
Memento 7.9
21 Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller 2000, USA
Ghost 7.9
22 Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy 1990, USA
Chinatown 7.7
23 Chinatown
Thriller, Mystery 1974, USA
Doctor Sleep 7.7
24 Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror 2019, USA
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
25 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Eastern Promises 7.7
26 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Changeling 7.6
27 Changeling
Mystery 2008, USA
The Others 7.6
28 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Gone Baby Gone 7.6
29 Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2007, USA
Meet Joe Black 7.6
30 Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama 1998, USA
The Orphanage 7.5
31 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
32 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
A Quiet Place 7.4
33 A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
The Ninth Gate 7.4
34 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
K-PAX 7.3
35 K-PAX
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Drama 2001, USA
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
36 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
The Shape of Water 7.3
37 The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
The Dry 7.3
38 The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
Angels & Demons 7.2
39 Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Lost Highway 7.2
40 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Decision to Leave 7.2
41 Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2022, South Korea
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.1
42 The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective 1934, Great Britain
Orphan es mentira 7.1
43 Orphan es mentira
Drama, Mystery, Horror 2009, USA
The Second Woman 7.0
44 The Second Woman
Drama, Film-Noir, Mystery 1950, USA
A Scanner Darkly 7.0
45 A Scanner Darkly
Thriller, Drama, Animation, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Saw VI 7.0
46 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
From Hell 6.9
47 From Hell
Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror 2001, USA
Knowing 6.9
48 Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
49 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
50 Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Action, Adventure, Romantic, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2002, USA
The Da Vinci Code 6.9
51 The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2006, USA
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
52 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
The Nun 2 6.8
53 The Nun 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2023, USA
The Great Wall 6.7
54 The Great Wall
Thriller, Mystery 2016, USA
Sleuth 6.7
55 Sleuth
Thriller, Mystery 2007, USA
Day Watch 6.7
56 Day Watch
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2005, Russia
The Uninvited 6.6
57 The Uninvited
Mystery, Drama, Horror 2009, USA
Jennifer 8 6.6
58 Jennifer 8
Mystery, Thriller 1992, USA
Insidious: Chapter 4 6.6
59 Insidious: Chapter 4
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, USA
La commare secca 6.6
60 La commare secca
Drama, Mystery 1962, Italy
Final Destination 3 6.6
61 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 6.6
62 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure 2009, USA
Winchester 6.5
63 Winchester
Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
The Ring Two 6.5
64 The Ring Two
Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2005, USA
Gogol. The Beginning 6.5
65 Gogol. The Beginning
Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Saw V 6.4
66 Saw V
Crime, Thriller, Horror, Action, Mystery 2008, USA
Gogol. Viy 6.4
67 Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Terrified 6.3
68 Terrified
Horror, Mystery 2017, Argentina
Don't Let Go 6.3
69 Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
The Nun 6.3
70 The Nun
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
The Pink Panther 2 6.3
71 The Pink Panther 2
Comedy, Mystery 2009, USA
Fallen 6.2
72 Fallen
Drama, Mystery 2015, Hungary / USA
Voice from the Stone 6.2
73 Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery 2017, USA
See for Me 6.2
74 See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
The X-Files: I Want to Believe 6.1
75 The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2008, USA / Canada
Memoria 6.0
76 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
The Grotesque Mansion 6.0
77 The Grotesque Mansion
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
78 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 5.7
79 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Germany / USA
Monstrous 5.7
80 Monstrous
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2022, USA
The Devil Conspiracy 5.6
81 The Devil Conspiracy
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2022, Czechia / USA / Finland
The Bride 5.5
82 The Bride
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, Russia
Ogre 5.1
83 Ogre
Horror, Mystery 2022, Belgium / France
The Soul Conductor 5.1
84 The Soul Conductor
Mystery, Thriller 2018, Russia
Skvoz vremya 4.5
85 Skvoz vremya
Thriller, Mystery 2023, Russia
Trinket Box 4.2
86 Trinket Box
Mystery, Horror 2023, USA
The Campus 3.9
87 The Campus
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn 3.7
88 Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, USA / Finland
The Devil's Flower 2.8
89 The Devil's Flower
Romantic, Mystery 2010, Russia
