Rating of the best films in the Anime genre

Spirited Away 8.7
1 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
Howl's Moving Castle 8.5
2 Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
Your Name 8.5
3 Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
4 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
5 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
6 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Princess Mononoke 8.3
7 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
8 Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
Suzume 8.2
9 Suzume
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next 8.2
10 My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training 8.2
11 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
12 Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
Castle in the Sky 8.1
13 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
My Neighbor Totoro 8.1
14 My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi 8.0
15 Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 2020, Japan
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
16 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
17 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation 1984, Japan
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi 7.9
18 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime 2024, Japan
When Marnie Was There 7.9
19 When Marnie Was There
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
20 Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
21 Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Ponyo 7.7
22 Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple 7.7
23 Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple
Animation, Anime 2018, Japan
5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
24 5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll 7.7
25 Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
The Wind Rises 7.7
26 The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
One Piece Film: Red 7.7
27 One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
The Last: Naruto the Movie 7.4
28 The Last: Naruto the Movie
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime 2014, Japan
Belle 7.4
29 Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2021, Japan
Mirai 7.4
30 Mirai
Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2018, Japan
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
31 Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower 7.2
32 Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Animation, Adventure, Anime 2017, Japan
Promare 7.1
33 Promare
Anime 2019, Japan
Kaijuu no Kodomo 7.1
34 Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
The Sky Crawlers 6.7
35 The Sky Crawlers
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime 2008, Japan
