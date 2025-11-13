Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Musical
Rating of the best films in the Musical genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
2
Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama
1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.3
3
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical
2018, South Korea
Rate
8.3
4
Khanuma
Comedy, Musical
1978, USSR
Rate
8.3
5
An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
Rate
8.2
6
Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical
2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.2
7
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
Rate
8.1
8
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
9
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
10
BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie
Documentary, Musical
2019, South Korea
Rate
8.0
11
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure
1979, USSR
Rate
8.0
12
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation
1993, USA
Rate
8.0
13
Sing 2
Animation, Musical
2021, USA
Rate
8.0
14
Rammstein: Paris
Musical
2016, Germany
Rate
8.0
15
Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy
1933, USA
Rate
7.9
16
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
17
The Blue Angel
Musical, Drama
1930, Germany
Rate
7.9
18
Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical
1948, USA
Rate
7.9
19
A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
20
Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical
1953, USA
Rate
7.8
21
The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1934, USA
Rate
7.8
22
Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy
1956, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
23
Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical
1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
7.8
24
The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
25
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
7.8
26
Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
27
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
28
Eugene Onegin
Drama, Musical
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
29
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
30
Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation
1940, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
31
Musical Story
Drama, Musical
1940, USSR
Rate
7.7
32
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical
1937, USA
Rate
7.6
33
La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
7.6
34
San Francisco
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Musical
1936, USA
Rate
7.6
35
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
36
Aladdin
Adventure, Musical
2019, USA
Rate
7.6
37
Private Ivan
Musical, Comedy, Adventure
1955, USSR
Rate
7.6
38
Les Misérables
Musical, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Rate
7.6
39
On the Town
Adventure, Comedy, Musical
1949, USA
Rate
7.6
40
Swing Time
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1936, USA
Rate
7.5
41
Control
Musical, Drama, Biography
2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Rate
7.5
42
Moulin Rouge!
Musical, Drama
2001, Austria / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
43
The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic
2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
44
The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
45
Sing
Musical, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
46
Anchors Aweigh
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1945, USA
Rate
7.4
47
By the Bluest of Seas
Romantic, Musical, Drama
1935, USSR
Rate
7.4
48
The Goalkeeper
Musical, Sport, Comedy
1936, USSR
Rate
7.4
49
Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical
2008, Russia
Rate
7.4
50
Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
51
Jolly Fellows
Musical, Comedy
1934, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.4
52
West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
53
Springtime
Comedy, Musical
1947, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.4
54
Summertime
Biography, Drama, Musical
2018, Russia
Rate
7.3
55
Cover Girl
Comedy, Music, Musical
1944, USA
Rate
7.3
56
Silva
Comedy, Musical
1944, USSR
Rate
7.3
57
The Winner
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1947, USSR
Rate
7.3
58
The Box
Drama, Music, Musical
2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
59
Stilyagi
Comedy, Musical
2008, Russia
Rate
7.3
60
Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
61
Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
62
Metallica Through the Never
Musical
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
63
Across the Universe
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2007, USA
Rate
7.2
64
A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War
1946, USSR
Rate
7.2
65
Burlesque
Romantic, Musical, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
66
Step Up
Romantic, Musical, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
7.2
67
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Musical
2018, USA
Rate
7.1
68
Circus
Comedy, Musical
1936, USSR
Rate
7.1
69
French Cancan
Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1954, France / Italy
Rate
7.1
70
Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.1
71
The Runaways
Drama, Musical
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
72
Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family
2018, USA
Rate
6.9
73
Yesterday
Musical, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
Rate
6.9
74
Phantom of the Opera
Horror, Musical, Thriller, Drama
1943, USA
Rate
6.9
75
Step Up 3D
Musical, Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
76
Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2008, USA
Rate
6.8
77
Step Up Revolution
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2012, USA
Rate
6.7
78
Cossacks of the Kuban
Musical, Comedy
1949, USSR
Rate
6.7
79
Cry-Baby
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
6.7
80
Love & Dance
Musical, Drama, Family
2006, Israel
Rate
6.7
81
Rocketman
Musical, Biography
2019, Great Britain
Rate
6.7
82
High School Musical
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Musical
2006, USA
Rate
6.7
83
All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
84
Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
85
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Drama, Musical, Action, Crime
2005, USA
Rate
6.6
86
Vsyo Ispravit
Comedy, Musical
2016, Russia
Rate
6.4
87
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama
2008, USA
Rate
6.4
88
Kislorod
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2009, Russia
Rate
6.3
89
High School Musical 2
Musical, Family, Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
Rate
6.2
90
The Stepford Wives
Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy
2004, USA
Rate
6.1
91
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family, Musical
2009, USA
Rate
6.1
92
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Family, Musical, Comedy
2011, USA
Rate
6.1
93
Annette
Drama, Musical
2021, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
5.9
94
Rock'n Roll
Comedy, Musical
2017, France
Rate
5.8
95
Into the Woods
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical
2014, USA
Rate
5.7
96
Alla Pugacheva. Tot samyy koncert
Musical, Concert
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
97
First Love: It's the Music!
Musical, Family, Drama
2008, Russia
Rate
5.5
98
Shelmenko-denshchik
Comedy, Musical
1971, USSR
Rate
5.5
99
The Smurfs Movie
Musical
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.5
100
Igla Remix
Musical
2010, Russia
Rate
