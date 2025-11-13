Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films War

Rating of the best films in the War genre

Schindler's List 8.6
1 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Braveheart 8.5
2 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
The Great Dictator 8.4
3 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
4 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
La Grande Illusion 8.3
5 La Grande Illusion
Drama, War 1937, France
Gone with the Wind 8.3
6 Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic 1939, USA
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
7 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
8 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
All Quiet on the Western Front 8.3
9 All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
10 Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama 1998, USA
Siberiade 8.1
11 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
12 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Destiny of a Man 8.0
13 Destiny of a Man
War, Drama 1959, USSR
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
14 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
15 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
The Last Samurai 8.0
16 The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
17 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
And Quiet Flows the Don 7.9
18 And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
The Alive and the Dead 7.9
19 The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War 1963, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
20 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
1917 7.9
21 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Sahara 7.9
22 Sahara
Action, Drama, War 1943, USA
Sem chyornykh bumag 7.9
23 Sem chyornykh bumag
War 2024, Russia
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
24 Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
Wait for Me 7.8
25 Wait for Me
War, Drama 1943, USSR
The Reader 7.8
26 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Fortress of War 7.8
27 Fortress of War
Drama, War 2010, Russia / Belarus
Mashenka 7.8
28 Mashenka
Romantic, War 1942, USSR
Dunkirk 7.7
29 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Malèna 7.7
30 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
Shoulder Arms 7.7
31 Shoulder Arms
War, Comedy 1918, USA
Legends of the Fall 7.7
32 Legends of the Fall
Drama, War, Western 1994, USA
Heroes of Shipka 7.7
33 Heroes of Shipka
Drama, History, War 1955, Bulgaria
The White Ribbon 7.7
34 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Alexander Nevsky 7.7
35 Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War 1938, USSR
Pravednik 7.7
36 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
37 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
Tale of a True Man 7.6
38 Tale of a True Man
Drama, War 1948, USSR
The Patriot 7.6
39 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges 7.6
40 Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Documentary, War 1988, West Germany
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer 7.6
41 The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
Adventure, Drama, War 1935, USA
Chapaev 7.6
42 Chapaev
History, War, Drama 1934, USSR
Wings 7.6
43 Wings
Romantic, Action, Drama, War 1927, USA
My Little Sister 7.5
44 My Little Sister
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
45 Peter the First, Part One
Biography, War, Drama 1937, USSR
Little Women 7.5
46 Little Women
Drama, Romantic, War, Family 1933, USA
Storm over Asia 7.5
47 Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History 1928, USSR
T-34 7.5
48 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
At Your Threshold 7.5
49 At Your Threshold
Drama, War 1963, USSR
The Turkish Gambit 7.4
50 The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War 2005, Russia
9th Company 7.4
51 9th Company
Drama, War 2005, Russia / Finland / Ukraine
The A-Team 7.4
52 The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War 2010, USA
Panfilov's 28 Men 7.4
53 Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama 2016, Russia
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
54 For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
9 7.4
55 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
56 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Fury 7.4
57 Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
War Horse 7.3
58 War Horse
War 2011, USA
The Shape of Water 7.3
59 The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
60 The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
61 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
A Noisy Household 7.2
62 A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War 1946, USSR
The Balkan Line 7.2
63 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
Green Zone 7.2
64 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
65 Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Lad from Our Town 7.2
66 Lad from Our Town
Romantic, Drama, War 1942, USSR
Brave People 7.1
67 Brave People
War, Drama, Action 1950, USSR
The Last Frontier 7.1
68 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Gruppa krovi 7.1
69 Gruppa krovi
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Luchshiye v adu 7.1
70 Luchshiye v adu
War 2022, Russia
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7.1
71 The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War 2024, USA
Valery Chkalov 7.1
72 Valery Chkalov
Drama, War 1941, USSR
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
73 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Nebo 7.0
74 Nebo
War, Drama 2020, Russia
AK-47 7.0
75 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
Rzhev 7.0
76 Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Days of Glory 7.0
77 Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War 2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
78 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Days and Nights 6.9
79 Days and Nights
Drama, War 1944, USSR
Australia 6.9
80 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
Sobibor 6.9
81 Sobibor
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Dear John 6.9
82 Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
Black Hunters 6.9
83 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
84 A Quiet Outpost
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Blindazh 6.8
85 Blindazh
Sci-Fi, War 2024, Russia
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
86 Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War 2022, USA / Great Britain
The Eight Hundred 6.8
87 The Eight Hundred
War, Drama 2020, China
Encounter at the Elbe 6.7
88 Encounter at the Elbe
War 1949, USSR
Devyataev 6.6
89 Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Battalion 6.6
90 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
91 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Pomilovanie 6.4
92 Pomilovanie
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Voyna i muzyka 6.4
93 Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Devotion 6.4
94 Devotion
Action, Drama, War 2022, USA
Golda 6.4
95 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
Tankers 6.3
96 Tankers
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Three Days till the Spring 6.3
97 Three Days till the Spring
Drama, War, Detective 2017, Russia
V spiskakh ne znachilsya 6.3
98 V spiskakh ne znachilsya
War, History 2025, Russia / Belarus
August Eighth 6.3
99 August Eighth
Drama, War 2012, Russia
King Arthur 6.3
100 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
