War
Rating of the best films in the War genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.6
1
Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
2
Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
3
The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy
1940, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
4
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
5
La Grande Illusion
Drama, War
1937, France
Rate
8.3
6
Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
7
Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography
2016, USA
Rate
8.3
8
Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
Rate
8.3
9
All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War
1930, USA
Rate
8.2
10
Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
8.1
11
Siberiade
Drama, War, History
1978, USSR
Rate
8.0
12
Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
Rate
Tickets
8.0
13
Destiny of a Man
War, Drama
1959, USSR
Rate
8.0
14
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
15
Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action
2009, Germany / USA
Rate
8.0
16
The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
17
That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War
1941, USA
Rate
7.9
18
And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
19
The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War
1963, USSR
Rate
7.9
20
The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
21
1917
War, Drama
2019, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
22
Sahara
Action, Drama, War
1943, USA
Rate
7.9
23
Sem chyornykh bumag
War
2024, Russia
Rate
7.8
24
Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
7.8
25
Wait for Me
War, Drama
1943, USSR
Rate
7.8
26
The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Rate
7.8
27
Fortress of War
Drama, War
2010, Russia / Belarus
Rate
7.8
28
Mashenka
Romantic, War
1942, USSR
Rate
7.7
29
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
30
Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic
2000, Italy / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
31
Shoulder Arms
War, Comedy
1918, USA
Rate
7.7
32
Legends of the Fall
Drama, War, Western
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
33
Heroes of Shipka
Drama, History, War
1955, Bulgaria
Rate
7.7
34
The White Ribbon
Drama, War
2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
7.7
35
Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War
1938, USSR
Rate
7.7
36
Pravednik
War, Drama, History
2023, Russia
Rate
7.6
37
Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama
2005, Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
38
Tale of a True Man
Drama, War
1948, USSR
Rate
7.6
39
The Patriot
Drama, War, Action
2000, Germany / USA
Rate
7.6
40
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Documentary, War
1988, West Germany
Rate
7.6
41
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
Adventure, Drama, War
1935, USA
Rate
7.6
42
Chapaev
History, War, Drama
1934, USSR
Rate
7.6
43
Wings
Romantic, Action, Drama, War
1927, USA
Rate
7.5
44
My Little Sister
War, Drama
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
45
Peter the First, Part One
Biography, War, Drama
1937, USSR
Rate
7.5
46
Little Women
Drama, Romantic, War, Family
1933, USA
Rate
7.5
47
Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History
1928, USSR
Rate
7.5
48
T-34
War, Action, Adventure
2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
49
At Your Threshold
Drama, War
1963, USSR
Rate
7.4
50
The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War
2005, Russia
Rate
7.4
51
9th Company
Drama, War
2005, Russia / Finland / Ukraine
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
52
The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
53
Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama
2016, Russia
Rate
7.4
54
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic
1943, USA
Rate
7.4
55
9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
56
The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War
1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Rate
7.4
57
Fury
War, Action, Drama
2014, Great Britain
Rate
7.3
58
War Horse
War
2011, USA
Rate
7.3
59
The Shape of Water
War, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
60
The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
61
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History
2015, Russia
Rate
7.2
62
A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War
1946, USSR
Rate
7.2
63
The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War
2019, Russia / Serbia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
64
Green Zone
Drama, War
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.2
65
Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action
2015, Russia / Ukraine
Rate
7.2
66
Lad from Our Town
Romantic, Drama, War
1942, USSR
Rate
7.1
67
Brave People
War, Drama, Action
1950, USSR
Rate
7.1
68
The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama
2020, Russia
Rate
7.1
69
Gruppa krovi
War, Drama
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
70
Luchshiye v adu
War
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
71
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War
2024, USA
Rate
7.1
72
Valery Chkalov
Drama, War
1941, USSR
Rate
7.0
73
Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War
1946, USSR
Rate
7.0
74
Nebo
War, Drama
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
75
AK-47
War, History
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
76
Rzhev
War, Drama
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
77
Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War
2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Rate
7.0
78
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History
2021, Russia
Rate
6.9
79
Days and Nights
Drama, War
1944, USSR
Rate
6.9
80
Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure
2008, USA / Australia
Rate
6.9
81
Sobibor
War, Drama
2018, Russia
Rate
6.9
82
Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
83
Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War
2008, Russia
Rate
6.8
84
A Quiet Outpost
Drama, War
2010, Russia
Rate
6.8
85
Blindazh
Sci-Fi, War
2024, Russia
Rate
6.8
86
Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War
2022, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
87
The Eight Hundred
War, Drama
2020, China
Rate
6.7
88
Encounter at the Elbe
War
1949, USSR
Rate
6.6
89
Devyataev
War, Biography
2021, Russia
Rate
6.6
90
Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama
2014, Russia
Rate
6.5
91
The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History
2007, Russia
Rate
6.4
92
Pomilovanie
Drama, War
2023, Russia
Rate
6.4
93
Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
94
Devotion
Action, Drama, War
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
95
Golda
Biography, Drama, War
2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.3
96
Tankers
War, Drama
2018, Russia
Rate
6.3
97
Three Days till the Spring
Drama, War, Detective
2017, Russia
Rate
6.3
98
V spiskakh ne znachilsya
War, History
2025, Russia / Belarus
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
99
August Eighth
Drama, War
2012, Russia
Rate
6.3
100
King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure
2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
