Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films History

Rating of the best films in the History genre

Oppenheimer 8.7
1 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Schindler's List 8.6
2 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
3 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
One Life 8.2
4 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Siberiade 8.1
5 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Rate
The King's Speech 8.0
6 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
Rate
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
7 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Rate
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
8 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
Rate
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La 8.0
9 Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History 1928, France
Rate
The Social Network 7.9
10 The Social Network
History, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Troy 7.9
11 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
The Reader 7.8
12 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Rate
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
13 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Andrei Rublev 7.8
14 Andrei Rublev
History, Drama 1966, USSR
Rate
Tickets
Sir Arne's Treasure 7.7
15 Sir Arne's Treasure
History, Drama 1919, Sweden
Rate
Dunkirk 7.7
16 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
12 Years a Slave 7.7
17 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Gangs of New York 7.7
18 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
19 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
Heroes of Shipka 7.7
20 Heroes of Shipka
Drama, History, War 1955, Bulgaria
Rate
1918 7.7
21 1918
Drama, History 1958, USSR
Rate
Salyut-7 7.7
22 Salyut-7
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Alexander Nevsky 7.7
23 Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War 1938, USSR
Rate
Tickets
Pravednik 7.7
24 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Rate
The Flowers of War 7.6
25 The Flowers of War
History, Drama 2012, China
Rate
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
26 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The New Babylon 7.6
27 The New Babylon
Drama, History 1929, USSR
Rate
The General Line 7.6
28 The General Line
History 1929, USSR
Rate
The Promised Land 7.6
29 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
First Time 7.6
30 First Time
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Rate
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
31 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Chapaev 7.6
32 Chapaev
History, War, Drama 1934, USSR
Rate
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages 7.5
33 Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama 1916, USA
Rate
Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra 7.5
34 Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
Action, Drama, History 1977, USSR
Rate
The Great Gatsby 7.5
35 The Great Gatsby
Drama, History 2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Favourite 7.5
36 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Storm over Asia 7.5
37 Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History 1928, USSR
Rate
Father Sergius 7.5
38 Father Sergius
Biography, Drama, History 1918, USSR
Rate
The Turkish Gambit 7.4
39 The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War 2005, Russia
Rate
The Taste of Things 7.4
40 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
41 For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
Rate
Downton Abbey 7.4
42 Downton Abbey
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Rate
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
43 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Rate
The State Counsellor 7.4
44 The State Counsellor
History, Crime, Adventure 2005, Russia
Rate
Mongol 7.3
45 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
The Admiral 7.3
46 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Rate
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
47 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Zloy Gorod 7.3
48 Zloy Gorod
Action, Drama, History 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
49 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Rate
Sin 7.3
50 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Masquerade 7.3
51 Masquerade
History, Drama 1941, USSR
Rate
The Duchess 7.2
52 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Amanat 7.2
53 Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Kontributsiya 7.2
54 Kontributsiya
History, Detective 2016, Russia
Rate
The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
55 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Ferrari 7.1
56 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Rate
The Last Frontier 7.1
57 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Lost Illusions 7.1
58 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tsar 7.1
59 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
The Promise 7.1
60 The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
61 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Rate
AK-47 7.0
62 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
63 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
64 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Rate
Story of one Appointment 7.0
65 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Iron Ivan 6.9
66 Iron Ivan
Drama, History 2013, Russia
Rate
American Hustle 6.9
67 American Hustle
History, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
Rate
We're from Kronstad 6.9
68 We're from Kronstad
History 1936, USSR
Rate
Land of Legends 6.9
69 Land of Legends
History, Drama 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
70 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Rate
Black Hunters 6.9
71 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Rate
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
72 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Rate
Eiffel 6.8
73 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator 6.8
74 Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary 2022, Russia
Rate
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
75 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
Rate
Legend of Kolovrat 6.8
76 Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History 2017, Russia
Rate
Tulip Fever 6.8
77 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Birth of a Nation 6.8
78 The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic 1915, USA
Rate
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
79 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Small Things Like These 6.7
80 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Return 6.7
81 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Scythian 6.7
82 The Scythian
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Taras Bulba 6.7
83 Taras Bulba
Action, History 2008, Russia
Rate
1814 6.7
84 1814
Crime, History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
85 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
The Horde 6.7
86 The Horde
History 2012, Russia
Rate
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
87 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia 6.6
88 Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Battalion 6.6
89 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
The Red Ghost 6.6
90 The Red Ghost
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Rate
Tickets
Unrueh 6.6
91 Unrueh
Drama, History 2022, Switzerland
Rate
Firebrand 6.5
92 Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Rate
L'ombra di Caravaggio 6.5
93 L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History 2021, Italy / France
Rate
Medieval 6.5
94 Medieval
Action, Drama, History 2022, Czechia
Rate
Imperatritsy 6.5
95 Imperatritsy
Drama, History, Documentary 2023, Russia
Rate
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
96 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Rate
Kon-Tiki 6.4
97 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Rate
Gogol. Viy 6.4
98 Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Union of Salvation 6.4
99 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Voyna i muzyka 6.4
100 Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more