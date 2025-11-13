Menu
Rating of the best films in the History genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
2
Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
4
One Life
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
Rate
8.1
5
Siberiade
Drama, War, History
1978, USSR
Rate
8.0
6
The King's Speech
Drama, History
2010, Great Britain / Australia
Rate
8.0
7
Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
Rate
8.0
8
That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War
1941, USA
Rate
8.0
9
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History
1928, France
Rate
7.9
10
The Social Network
History, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.9
11
Troy
History, Adventure
2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
12
The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Rate
7.8
13
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
14
Andrei Rublev
History, Drama
1966, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.7
15
Sir Arne's Treasure
History, Drama
1919, Sweden
Rate
7.7
16
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
17
12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.7
18
Gangs of New York
Drama, History
2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
7.7
19
The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic
1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
7.7
20
Heroes of Shipka
Drama, History, War
1955, Bulgaria
Rate
7.7
21
1918
Drama, History
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
22
Salyut-7
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
23
Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War
1938, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.7
24
Pravednik
War, Drama, History
2023, Russia
Rate
7.6
25
The Flowers of War
History, Drama
2012, China
Rate
7.6
26
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History
2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
27
The New Babylon
Drama, History
1929, USSR
Rate
7.6
28
The General Line
History
1929, USSR
Rate
7.6
29
The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
7.6
30
First Time
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Rate
7.6
31
Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History
2023, France
Rate
7.6
32
Chapaev
History, War, Drama
1934, USSR
Rate
7.5
33
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama
1916, USA
Rate
7.5
34
Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
Action, Drama, History
1977, USSR
Rate
7.5
35
The Great Gatsby
Drama, History
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.5
36
The Favourite
Biography, History
2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
37
Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History
1928, USSR
Rate
7.5
38
Father Sergius
Biography, Drama, History
1918, USSR
Rate
7.4
39
The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War
2005, Russia
Rate
7.4
40
The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic
2023, France
Rate
7.4
41
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic
1943, USA
Rate
7.4
42
Downton Abbey
Drama, History
2019, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
43
The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War
1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Rate
7.4
44
The State Counsellor
History, Crime, Adventure
2005, Russia
Rate
7.3
45
Mongol
History, Drama, Biography
2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
7.3
46
The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History
2008, Russia
Rate
7.3
47
Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
7.3
48
Zloy Gorod
Action, Drama, History
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
49
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History
2015, Russia
Rate
7.3
50
Sin
Drama, Biography, History
2018, Russia / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
51
Masquerade
History, Drama
1941, USSR
Rate
7.2
52
The Duchess
History, Drama
2008, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
53
Amanat
Biography, History, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
54
Kontributsiya
History, Detective
2016, Russia
Rate
7.2
55
The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History
2008, Great Britain
Rate
7.1
56
Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
57
The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama
2020, Russia
Rate
7.1
58
Lost Illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
59
Tsar
Biography, History, Drama
2009, Russia
Rate
7.1
60
The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller
2016, USA
Rate
7.0
61
Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War
1946, USSR
Rate
7.0
62
AK-47
War, History
2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
63
Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
64
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History
2021, Russia
Rate
7.0
65
Story of one Appointment
Biography, History
2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
66
Iron Ivan
Drama, History
2013, Russia
Rate
6.9
67
American Hustle
History, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
68
We're from Kronstad
History
1936, USSR
Rate
6.9
69
Land of Legends
History, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
70
Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography
2013, Russia
Rate
6.9
71
Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War
2008, Russia
Rate
6.9
72
The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History
2023, France
Rate
6.8
73
Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
74
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary
2022, Russia
Rate
6.8
75
Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery
2018, Russia
Rate
6.8
76
Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History
2017, Russia
Rate
6.8
77
Tulip Fever
History, Romantic
2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.8
78
The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic
1915, USA
Rate
6.8
79
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
80
Small Things Like These
Drama, History
2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
81
The Return
History
2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
82
The Scythian
Drama, History, Fantasy
2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
83
Taras Bulba
Action, History
2008, Russia
Rate
6.7
84
1814
Crime, History, Adventure
2007, Russia
Rate
6.7
85
Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale
1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
6.7
86
The Horde
History
2012, Russia
Rate
6.7
87
Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography
2018, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
88
Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia
Drama, History
2018, Russia
Rate
6.6
89
Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama
2014, Russia
Rate
6.6
90
The Red Ghost
Drama, History
2020, Russia
Rate
Tickets
6.6
91
Unrueh
Drama, History
2022, Switzerland
Rate
6.5
92
Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Rate
6.5
93
L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History
2021, Italy / France
Rate
6.5
94
Medieval
Action, Drama, History
2022, Czechia
Rate
6.5
95
Imperatritsy
Drama, History, Documentary
2023, Russia
Rate
6.5
96
The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History
2007, Russia
Rate
6.4
97
Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History
2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Rate
6.4
98
Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History
2018, Russia
Rate
6.4
99
Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
100
Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
