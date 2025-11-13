Rating of the best films in the Children's genre

Menu
Yozhik v tumane 8.1
1 Yozhik v tumane
Children's 1975, USSR
The Maltese Falcon 8.1
2 The Maltese Falcon
Mystery, Children's, Film-Noir 1941, USA
Vasilisa the Beautiful 7.8
3 Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's 1939, USSR
Incredibles 2 7.8
4 Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.8
5 Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation 1951, USSR
Frozen 2 7.7
6 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
7 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
Strela uletayet v skazku 7.6
8 Strela uletayet v skazku
Animation, Children's, Short 1954, USSR
Chudak iz pyatogo B 7.6
9 Chudak iz pyatogo B
Comedy, Children's 1972, USSR
Cars 3 7.3
10 Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Flight of the Navigator 7.3
11 Flight of the Navigator
Children's, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1986, USA
Peter Rabbit 7.2
12 Peter Rabbit
Animation, Family, Children's 2018, USA
The Angry Birds Movie 2 7.2
13 The Angry Birds Movie 2
Animation, Children's 2019, USA
Neznayka na Lune 7.0
14 Neznayka na Lune
Animation, Compilation, Children's 1997, Russia
Rudolf the Black Cat 7.0
15 Rudolf the Black Cat
Animation, Children's, Comedy 2016, Japan
Smeshariki: Nachalo 6.8
16 Smeshariki: Nachalo
Animation, Children's 2011, Russia
My Little Pony: The Movie 6.8
17 My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's 2017, USA / Canada
Fiksiki protiv Krabotov 6.7
18 Fiksiki protiv Krabotov
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
Trolls 2 6.6
19 Trolls 2
Animation, Children's 2020, USA
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3 6.6
20 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3
Animation, Children's, Family 2015, Russia
Smeshariki: DezhaVyu 6.5
21 Smeshariki: DezhaVyu
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!» 6.5
22 Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
Children's, Animation 2023, Russia
The Hero of Centopia 6.5
23 The Hero of Centopia
Children's 2022, Germany / Austria
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.4
24 Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki 6.4
25 Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family 2010, Russia
Snezhnaya Koroleva 3. Ogon i Lyod 6.4
26 Snezhnaya Koroleva 3. Ogon i Lyod
Animation, Children's 2016, Russia
Shchelkunchik i volshebnaya fleyta 6.4
27 Shchelkunchik i volshebnaya fleyta
Children's 2022, Russia
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret 6.3
28 Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure 2017, Russia
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4 6.3
29 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
Kalendar ma(y)ya 6.3
30 Kalendar ma(y)ya
Children's, Adventure 2022, Russia
Open Season 3 6.3
31 Open Season 3
Children's, Animation 2010, USA
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.2
32 Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's 2008, Germany
Happy Family 6.2
33 Happy Family
Animation, Children's 2017, Germany
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone 6.1
34 Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
Animation, Children's, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta 6.1
35 Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii 6.1
36 Skaz o Petre i Fevronii
Animation, Children's, Adventure 2017, Russia
Dva khvosta 5.5
37 Dva khvosta
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
Tsarevny i Tainstvennaya gostya 4.4
38 Tsarevny i Tainstvennaya gostya
Animation, Children's 2023, Russia
